IPL 2023 starts today: Watch in 4k, 12 languages on JioCinema; details here



Until now, only the paid subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar were able to watch IPL matches in India. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is all set to kick off today. The tournament will be available for streaming on the JioCinema app. For television viewers, the matches will be broadcast on Start Sports Network. The BCCI sold IPL broadcasting rights for the 2023-27 season for Rs 48,390 crore, making it the world's second-most valuable tournament.

IPL 2023: What will JioCinema offer?



The platform introduced a multicam feature during the streaming of the Fifa World Cup 2022. It allows the users to switch between multiple camera angles. The viewers of IPL 2023 will also be provided with this feature. All the matches will stream for free on JioCinema. The company earlier this year announced that it will not charge the viewers anything to watch the tournament.

The users will also be given the option to choose from 12 streaming languages. This will change the commentary language and the language of statistics and graphics. Moreover, they will be able to watch the highlights on demand. The streaming of the matches will take place in 4K resolution (Ultra HD).



Additionally, the "Hype" feature will allow the users of the JioCinema app to get access to player statistics on demand. The JioCinema app will also let the viewers check statistics such as score and pitch heat map on phones, while those watching on laptops or bigger screens will be able to see the information alongside the match.

IPL 2023: Special per-day cricket plans

Ahead of IPL 2023, Reliance Jio also came out with a special prepaid recharge offering of 3GB data per day and special data add-on plans offering up to 150 GB of totally free data.



The company has also announced three data add-on plans — Rs 222 (50 GB), Rs 444 (100 GB), and Rs 667 (150 GB). It has assured "truly unlimited True-5G" service will be available on all plans. The plans started March 24 onwards and are priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999, they will have validities of 14 days, 28 days and 84 days, respectively.

IPL 2023: Tournament starts today

At 7:30 PM, defending champions Gujarat Titans will clash with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans are led by Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings by MS Dhoni.



IPL 2023: Opening ceremony The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The stadium will also host the tournament's final match on May 28.



IPL 2023: GT vs CSK full squads The tournament's opening ceremony will witness performances by Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana. Reports have also stated that Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff will also be performing at the opening ceremony.