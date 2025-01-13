Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ira Jadhav smashes 346, sets record for highest U19 score by an Indian

Ira Jadhav smashes 346, sets record for highest U19 score by an Indian

Ira, a student of the Sharadashram Vidyamandir, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar made her runs in 157 balls with 42 fours and 16 sixes.

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Alur (Bengaluru)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fourteen-year-old Mumbai opener Ira Jadhav became the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Under-19 cricket, when she made a 346 against Meghalaya in the U19 Women's One Day Trophy here on Sunday.

Ira, a student of the Sharadashram Vidyamandir, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar made her runs in 157 balls with 42 fours and 16 sixes.

This is also the highest score in Youth List A matches by an Indian but the world record in the segment stands in the name of Lizelle Lee of South Africa, who made 427 in 2010 in a domestic match.

 

Jadhav, who went unsold in the previous Women's Premier League auction, however has been named among the standbys for India's U19 T20 World Cup squad for the tournament to be held in Malaysia.

An admirer of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Jahdhav's triple hundred and her 274-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Hurley Gala (116, 79 balls) powered Mumbai to a mammoth 563 for three.

Meghalaya were bowled out for a mere 19, an inning that contained six ducks, as Mumbai recorded a massive 544-run victory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jemimah Rodrigues

IND W vs IRE W: India records their highest ODI total; check the full list

BCCI review meeting

Key takeaways from BCCI review meeting ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

Gautam Gambhir not too happy with Rohit Sharma's retirement U-turn?

Mohd Shami

IND vs ENG: Mohd Shami returns as Team India announce T20 squad

India vs England T20 series

India vs England T20 series full schedule, squads and live streaming

Topics : Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon