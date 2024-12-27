Business Standard

Is it Kohli's mistake? Pathan-Manjrekar bickers over Jaiswal's run-out

The incident took place during the 41st over when Jaiswal played the ball to mid-on and called for a single, but Kohli turned around to track the ball, missing Jaiswal's call

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

As India once again find themselves in a precarious position after day two of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, tension has risen among fans and cricket experts over what has gone wrong with the team as they consistently fail to capitalise on the momentum they build. On Friday, after Australia, powered by Steven Smith’s magnificent 140, posted a mammoth first-innings total of 474, India lost their first two wickets for just 51 runs.
 
However, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) rebuilt the Indian innings with a 101-run partnership for the third wicket. Just when it seemed India were taking control of the match, Jaiswal was run out, triggering a collapse. India lost two more quick wickets for just 11 runs, ending the day at 164 for 5, with Australia regaining control.
 
 
Pathan vs Manjrekar
 
After the day’s play, the Star Sports broadcast team—Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Jatin Sapru—engaged in a discussion about India’s performance. The conversation turned into a heated debate when Pathan and Manjrekar disagreed on who was at fault for Jaiswal’s run-out—Kohli or Jaiswal.
 
Manjrekar argued that Kohli should have responded to Jaiswal’s call for a single, while Pathan countered that the decision was risky given the ball’s proximity to the fielder. Manjrekar maintained that Kohli’s hesitation to run and his decision to look back were critical mistakes, whereas Pathan suggested that Kohli’s refusal was justified as the ball was heading towards Pat Cummins. The debate escalated when Pathan attempted to clarify his point with an example but was interrupted by Manjrekar. Pathan later defended the exchange, describing it as a difference of opinion rather than a question of right or wrong.

What happened on the field?
 
The incident occurred during the 41st over of India’s innings when Jaiswal played the ball to mid-on and called for a single. Kohli turned to track the ball, missing Jaiswal’s call. Both players ended up at the same end, resulting in Jaiswal’s run-out for 82. As Jaiswal walked off, he gestured as if to indicate it was his call. Kohli, who had scored 35 off 83 balls at that point, added just one more run from 13 deliveries before being dismissed.
   

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

