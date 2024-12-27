Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 11:23 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Indian cricket teams wear black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh's memory

Indian cricket teams wear black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh's memory

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams sported black armbands in their respective matches on Friday to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi.

India cricket team wear black arm band on Day 2 of India vs Australia Boxing Day test 2024

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal with black armbands on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams sported black armbands in their respective matches on Friday to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after losing consciousness at his home owing to age-related ailments. He was 92.  Check India vs Australia 4th test day 2 highlights here

The men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, is playing the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

The women's side, on the other hand, is facing West Indies in the third and final ODI in Vadodara.

 

"The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away," the BCCI said in a statement.

Singh, also a renowned economist, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.  Check India vs Australia 4th test full scorecard here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Rohit to open, Washington's spin key: Nayar explains Gill's MCG omission

Sam Konstas

How Sam Konstas' father unknowingly prepared his son for tough battles

Proteas celebrating wickets vs Pakistan

SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test: Top five highlights on Day 1 at Centurion

South Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live timing, and streaming

Sam Konstas

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri compares debutant Sam Konstas with Virender Sehwag

Topics : Manmohan Singh India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon