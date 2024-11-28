Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

After winning the first Test in the ongoing India vs Australia series, the Indian cricket team is eyeing their third straight red-ball series win against Australia in down-under conditions

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

Indian players celebrating during first Test vs Australia in Perth. (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team, after suffering the humiliation of losing a Test series at home against New Zealand earlier this month by a margin of 0-3,arrived in Australia for a five-match series with all cards stacked against them. They suffered other huge blows when their regular skipper, Rohit Sharma, decided to stay out of the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, and then their number-three batter, Shubman Gill, was ruled out due to a thumb fracture.
 
However, with limited resources and out-of-form players, the team came out all guns blazing in Perth and handed Australia their first loss at the Perth Stadium by a massive 295-run margin under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, who led the charge with an eight-wicket haul in the Test, alongside massive centuries from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and star batter Virat Kohli. This helped them make a dominant comeback in the match, despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings.
 
 
While many cricket experts had given them zero chance of winning the series against Australia, India has now changed everyone's opinion, with the same critics even predicting a 5-0 series win in India’s favour.
 
Whether India is the more dominant side outside home? 
With their assertive win over Australia in Perth, India has proved they are not the same side that used to struggle in red-ball cricket as soon as they stepped out of their home conditions. If India manages to win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, they will register their third straight Test series win in Australia, reaffirming India’s dominance irrespective of the venue. However, their record in other SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries is not as promising as it is in Australia, though they certainly cause a lot of trouble for the home team, even when going down in a match. 

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming today

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming in India today

Kane Williamson

NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Williamson's 93 powers Kiwis to 319-8

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms

SA vs SL 1st Test playing 11

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Playing 11, live timing and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

When will Champions Trophy schedule be released? ICC board meets on Nov 29

 
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also believes that India is now a more dominant side away from home. After interacting with the media following the Perth Test, he said, “I must admit, I didn’t think that they could win the first Test in Perth, with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the Test match that I actually think India is a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that’s been proven over the last week in Perth.”
 
India vs Australia Test record in the last 10 years 
India Test record in Australia (Last 10 years)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
09-Dec-14 lost 2nd lost 48 runs Adelaide
17-Dec-14 won 1st lost 4 wickets Brisbane
26-Dec-14 lost 2nd draw - Melbourne
06-Jan-15 lost 2nd draw - Sydney
06-Dec-18 won 1st won 31 runs Adelaide
14-Dec-18 lost 2nd lost 146 runs Perth
26-Dec-18 won 1st won 137 runs Melbourne
03-Jan-19 won 1st draw - Sydney
17-Dec-20 won 1st lost 8 wickets Adelaide
26-Dec-20 lost 2nd won 8 wickets Melbourne
07-Jan-21 lost 2nd draw - Sydney
15-Jan-21 lost 2nd won 3 wickets Brisbane
22-Nov-24 won 1st won 295 runs Perth
 
India’s Test record in SENA countries in the 21st century 
Vs South Africa 
India Test record in South Africa (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
03-Nov-01 lost 1st lost 9 wickets Bloemfontein
16-Nov-01 won 2nd draw - Gqeberha
15-Dec-06 won 1st won 123 runs Johannesburg
26-Dec-06 lost 2nd lost 174 runs Durban
02-Jan-07 won 1st lost 5 wickets Cape Town
16-Dec-10 lost 1st lost inns & 25 runs Centurion
26-Dec-10 lost 1st won 87 runs Durban
02-Jan-11 won 2nd draw - Cape Town
18-Dec-13 won 1st draw - Johannesburg
26-Dec-13 won 1st lost 10 wickets Durban
05-Jan-18 lost 2nd lost 72 runs Cape Town
13-Jan-18 lost 2nd lost 135 runs Centurion
24-Jan-18 won 1st won 63 runs Johannesburg
26-Dec-21 won 1st won 113 runs Centurion
03-Jan-22 won 1st lost 7 wickets Johannesburg
11-Jan-22 won 1st lost 7 wickets Cape Town
26-Dec-23 lost 1st lost inns & 32 runs Centurion
03-Jan-24 lost 2nd won 7 wickets Cape Town
 
Vs England 
India Test record in England (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
25-Jul-02 lost 2nd lost 170 runs Lord's
08-Aug-02 won 1st draw - Nottingham
22-Aug-02 won 1st won inns & 46 runs Leeds
05-Sep-02 lost 2nd draw - The Oval
19-Jul-07 lost 2nd draw - Lord's
27-Jul-07 won 2nd won 7 wickets Nottingham
09-Aug-07 won 1st draw - The Oval
21-Jul-11 won 2nd lost 196 runs Lord's
29-Jul-11 won 2nd lost 319 runs Nottingham
10-Aug-11 lost 1st lost inns & 242 runs Birmingham
18-Aug-11 lost 2nd lost inns & 8 runs The Oval
09-Jul-14 won 1st draw - Nottingham
17-Jul-14 lost 1st won 95 runs Lord's
27-Jul-14 lost 2nd lost 266 runs Southampton
07-Aug-14 won 1st lost inns & 54 runs Manchester
15-Aug-14 lost 1st lost inns & 244 runs The Oval
01-Aug-18 lost 2nd lost 31 runs Birmingham
09-Aug-18 lost 1st lost inns & 159 runs Lord's
18-Aug-18 lost 1st won 203 runs Nottingham
30-Aug-18 lost 2nd lost 60 runs Southampton
07-Sep-18 lost 2nd lost 118 runs The Oval
04-Aug-21 lost 2nd draw - Nottingham
12-Aug-21 lost 1st won 151 runs Lord's
25-Aug-21 won 1st lost inns & 76 runs Leeds
02-Sep-21 lost 1st won 157 runs The Oval
01-Jul-22 lost 1st lost 7 wickets Birmingham
 
Vs New Zealand 
India Test record in New Zealand (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
12-Dec-02 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Wellington
19-Dec-02 lost 1st lost 4 wickets Hamilton
18-Mar-09 won 2nd won 10 wickets Hamilton
26-Mar-09 lost 2nd draw - Napier
03-Apr-09 lost 1st draw - Wellington
06-Feb-14 won 2nd lost 40 runs Auckland
14-Feb-14 won 2nd draw - Wellington
21-Feb-20 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Wellington
29-Feb-20 lost 1st lost 7 wickets Christchurch
 
Vs Australia 
India Test record in Australia (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
04-Dec-03 won 2nd draw - Brisbane
12-Dec-03 lost 2nd won 4 wickets Adelaide
26-Dec-03 won 1st lost 9 wickets Melbourne
02-Jan-04 won 1st draw - Sydney
26-Dec-07 lost 2nd lost 337 runs Melbourne
02-Jan-08 lost 2nd lost 122 runs Sydney
16-Jan-08 won 1st won 72 runs W.A.C.A
24-Jan-08 won 1st draw - Adelaide
26-Dec-11 lost 2nd lost 122 runs Melbourne
03-Jan-12 won 1st lost inns & 68 runs Sydney
13-Jan-12 lost 1st lost inns & 37 runs W.A.C.A
24-Jan-12 lost 2nd lost 298 runs Adelaide
09-Dec-14 lost 2nd lost 48 runs Adelaide
17-Dec-14 won 1st lost 4 wickets Brisbane
26-Dec-14 lost 2nd draw - Melbourne
06-Jan-15 lost 2nd draw - Sydney
06-Dec-18 won 1st won 31 runs Adelaide
14-Dec-18 lost 2nd lost 146 runs Perth
26-Dec-18 won 1st won 137 runs Melbourne
03-Jan-19 won 1st draw - Sydney
17-Dec-20 won 1st lost 8 wickets Adelaide
26-Dec-20 lost 2nd won 8 wickets Melbourne
07-Jan-21 lost 2nd draw - Sydney
15-Jan-21 lost 2nd won 3 wickets Brisbane
22-Nov-24 won 1st won 295 runs Perth
 
India Test record vs other countries (21st century) 
Vs West Indies 
India Test record in West Indies (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
11-Apr-02 lost 2nd draw - Georgetown
19-Apr-02 lost 1st won 37 runs Port of Spain
02-May-02 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Bridgetown
10-May-02 lost 1st draw - St John's
18-May-02 won 2nd lost 155 runs Kingston
02-Jun-06 won 1st draw - St John's
10-Jun-06 won 1st draw - Gros Islet
22-Jun-06 lost 2nd draw - Basseterre
30-Jun-06 won 1st won 49 runs Kingston
20-Jun-11 won 1st won 63 runs Kingston
28-Jun-11 lost 1st draw - Bridgetown
06-Jul-11 won 2nd draw - Roseau
21-Jul-16 won 1st won inns & 92 runs North Sound
30-Jul-16 lost 2nd draw - Kingston
09-Aug-16 lost 1st won 237 runs Gros Islet
18-Aug-16 lost 2nd draw - Port of Spain
22-Aug-19 lost 1st won 318 runs North Sound
30-Aug-19 lost 1st won 257 runs Kingston
12-Jul-23 lost 2nd won inns & 141 runs Roseau
20-Jul-23 lost 1st draw - Port of Spain
 
Vs Sri Lanka
 
India Test record in Sri Lanka (21st Century)
Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground
14-Aug-01 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Galle
22-Aug-01 won 2nd won 7 wickets Kandy
29-Aug-01 won 1st lost inns & 77 runs Colombo (SSC)
23-Jul-08 lost 2nd lost inns & 239 runs

Also Read

Beaus Webster (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R)

Australia squad for 2nd Test vs India: Webster added as cover for Marsh

Jasprit Bumrah

Is Bumrah the best all-format bowler? Here's what Nasser Hussain said

Virat Kohli

Gavaskar credits Virat Kohli's stance adjustment for success in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds: Glenn Maxwell

Australia PM's XI

Australian selectors not including out-of-form batters in PM's XI vs India

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team India vs Pakistan India vs South Africa India vs New Zealand India vs Bangladesh India vs Sri Lanka India vs England India vs West Indies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon