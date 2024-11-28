Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

The Indian cricket team, after suffering the humiliation of losing a Test series at home against New Zealand earlier this month by a margin of 0-3,arrived in Australia for a five-match series with all cards stacked against them. They suffered other huge blows when their regular skipper, Rohit Sharma, decided to stay out of the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, and then their number-three batter, Shubman Gill, was ruled out due to a thumb fracture.
However, with limited resources and out-of-form players, the team came out all guns blazing in Perth and handed Australia their first loss at the Perth Stadium by a massive 295-run margin under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, who led the charge with an eight-wicket haul in the Test, alongside massive centuries from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and star batter Virat Kohli. This helped them make a dominant comeback in the match, despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings.
While many cricket experts had given them zero chance of winning the series against Australia, India has now changed everyone's opinion, with the same critics even predicting a 5-0 series win in India’s favour.
Whether India is the more dominant side outside home?
With their assertive win over Australia in Perth, India has proved they are not the same side that used to struggle in red-ball cricket as soon as they stepped out of their home conditions. If India manages to win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, they will register their third straight Test series win in Australia, reaffirming India’s dominance irrespective of the venue. However, their record in other SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries is not as promising as it is in Australia, though they certainly cause a lot of trouble for the home team, even when going down in a match.
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also believes that India is now a more dominant side away from home. After interacting with the media following the Perth Test, he said, “I must admit, I didn’t think that they could win the first Test in Perth, with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the Test match that I actually think India is a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that’s been proven over the last week in Perth.”
India vs Australia Test record in the last 10 years
|
India Test record in Australia (Last 10 years)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|09-Dec-14
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|48 runs
|Adelaide
|17-Dec-14
|won
|1st
|lost
|4 wickets
|Brisbane
|26-Dec-14
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Melbourne
|06-Jan-15
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|06-Dec-18
|won
|1st
|won
|31 runs
|Adelaide
|14-Dec-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|146 runs
|Perth
|26-Dec-18
|won
|1st
|won
|137 runs
|Melbourne
|03-Jan-19
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|17-Dec-20
|won
|1st
|lost
|8 wickets
|Adelaide
|26-Dec-20
|lost
|2nd
|won
|8 wickets
|Melbourne
|07-Jan-21
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|15-Jan-21
|lost
|2nd
|won
|3 wickets
|Brisbane
|22-Nov-24
|won
|1st
|won
|295 runs
|Perth
India’s Test record in SENA countries in the 21st century
Vs South Africa
|
India Test record in South Africa (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|03-Nov-01
|lost
|1st
|lost
|9 wickets
|Bloemfontein
|16-Nov-01
|won
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Gqeberha
|15-Dec-06
|won
|1st
|won
|123 runs
|Johannesburg
|26-Dec-06
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|174 runs
|Durban
|02-Jan-07
|won
|1st
|lost
|5 wickets
|Cape Town
|16-Dec-10
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 25 runs
|Centurion
|26-Dec-10
|lost
|1st
|won
|87 runs
|Durban
|02-Jan-11
|won
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Cape Town
|18-Dec-13
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Johannesburg
|26-Dec-13
|won
|1st
|lost
|10 wickets
|Durban
|05-Jan-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|72 runs
|Cape Town
|13-Jan-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|135 runs
|Centurion
|24-Jan-18
|won
|1st
|won
|63 runs
|Johannesburg
|26-Dec-21
|won
|1st
|won
|113 runs
|Centurion
|03-Jan-22
|won
|1st
|lost
|7 wickets
|Johannesburg
|11-Jan-22
|won
|1st
|lost
|7 wickets
|Cape Town
|26-Dec-23
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 32 runs
|Centurion
|03-Jan-24
|lost
|2nd
|won
|7 wickets
|Cape Town
Vs England
|
India Test record in England (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|25-Jul-02
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|170 runs
|Lord's
|08-Aug-02
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Nottingham
|22-Aug-02
|won
|1st
|won
|inns & 46 runs
|Leeds
|05-Sep-02
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|The Oval
|19-Jul-07
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Lord's
|27-Jul-07
|won
|2nd
|won
|7 wickets
|Nottingham
|09-Aug-07
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|The Oval
|21-Jul-11
|won
|2nd
|lost
|196 runs
|Lord's
|29-Jul-11
|won
|2nd
|lost
|319 runs
|Nottingham
|10-Aug-11
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 242 runs
|Birmingham
|18-Aug-11
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|inns & 8 runs
|The Oval
|09-Jul-14
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Nottingham
|17-Jul-14
|lost
|1st
|won
|95 runs
|Lord's
|27-Jul-14
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|266 runs
|Southampton
|07-Aug-14
|won
|1st
|lost
|inns & 54 runs
|Manchester
|15-Aug-14
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 244 runs
|The Oval
|01-Aug-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|31 runs
|Birmingham
|09-Aug-18
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 159 runs
|Lord's
|18-Aug-18
|lost
|1st
|won
|203 runs
|Nottingham
|30-Aug-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|60 runs
|Southampton
|07-Sep-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|118 runs
|The Oval
|04-Aug-21
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Nottingham
|12-Aug-21
|lost
|1st
|won
|151 runs
|Lord's
|25-Aug-21
|won
|1st
|lost
|inns & 76 runs
|Leeds
|02-Sep-21
|lost
|1st
|won
|157 runs
|The Oval
|01-Jul-22
|lost
|1st
|lost
|7 wickets
|Birmingham
Vs New Zealand
|
India Test record in New Zealand (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|12-Dec-02
|lost
|1st
|lost
|10 wickets
|Wellington
|19-Dec-02
|lost
|1st
|lost
|4 wickets
|Hamilton
|18-Mar-09
|won
|2nd
|won
|10 wickets
|Hamilton
|26-Mar-09
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Napier
|03-Apr-09
|lost
|1st
|draw
|-
|Wellington
|06-Feb-14
|won
|2nd
|lost
|40 runs
|Auckland
|14-Feb-14
|won
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Wellington
|21-Feb-20
|lost
|1st
|lost
|10 wickets
|Wellington
|29-Feb-20
|lost
|1st
|lost
|7 wickets
|Christchurch
Vs Australia
|
India Test record in Australia (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|04-Dec-03
|won
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Brisbane
|12-Dec-03
|lost
|2nd
|won
|4 wickets
|Adelaide
|26-Dec-03
|won
|1st
|lost
|9 wickets
|Melbourne
|02-Jan-04
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|26-Dec-07
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|337 runs
|Melbourne
|02-Jan-08
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|122 runs
|Sydney
|16-Jan-08
|won
|1st
|won
|72 runs
|W.A.C.A
|24-Jan-08
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Adelaide
|26-Dec-11
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|122 runs
|Melbourne
|03-Jan-12
|won
|1st
|lost
|inns & 68 runs
|Sydney
|13-Jan-12
|lost
|1st
|lost
|inns & 37 runs
|W.A.C.A
|24-Jan-12
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|298 runs
|Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|48 runs
|Adelaide
|17-Dec-14
|won
|1st
|lost
|4 wickets
|Brisbane
|26-Dec-14
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Melbourne
|06-Jan-15
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|06-Dec-18
|won
|1st
|won
|31 runs
|Adelaide
|14-Dec-18
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|146 runs
|Perth
|26-Dec-18
|won
|1st
|won
|137 runs
|Melbourne
|03-Jan-19
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|17-Dec-20
|won
|1st
|lost
|8 wickets
|Adelaide
|26-Dec-20
|lost
|2nd
|won
|8 wickets
|Melbourne
|07-Jan-21
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Sydney
|15-Jan-21
|lost
|2nd
|won
|3 wickets
|Brisbane
|22-Nov-24
|won
|1st
|won
|295 runs
|Perth
India Test record vs other countries (21st century)
Vs West Indies
|
India Test record in West Indies (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|11-Apr-02
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Georgetown
|19-Apr-02
|lost
|1st
|won
|37 runs
|Port of Spain
|02-May-02
|lost
|1st
|lost
|10 wickets
|Bridgetown
|10-May-02
|lost
|1st
|draw
|-
|St John's
|18-May-02
|won
|2nd
|lost
|155 runs
|Kingston
|02-Jun-06
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|St John's
|10-Jun-06
|won
|1st
|draw
|-
|Gros Islet
|22-Jun-06
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Basseterre
|30-Jun-06
|won
|1st
|won
|49 runs
|Kingston
|20-Jun-11
|won
|1st
|won
|63 runs
|Kingston
|28-Jun-11
|lost
|1st
|draw
|-
|Bridgetown
|06-Jul-11
|won
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Roseau
|21-Jul-16
|won
|1st
|won
|inns & 92 runs
|North Sound
|30-Jul-16
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Kingston
|09-Aug-16
|lost
|1st
|won
|237 runs
|Gros Islet
|18-Aug-16
|lost
|2nd
|draw
|-
|Port of Spain
|22-Aug-19
|lost
|1st
|won
|318 runs
|North Sound
|30-Aug-19
|lost
|1st
|won
|257 runs
|Kingston
|12-Jul-23
|lost
|2nd
|won
|inns & 141 runs
|Roseau
|20-Jul-23
|lost
|1st
|draw
|-
|Port of Spain
Vs Sri Lanka
|
India Test record in Sri Lanka (21st Century)
|Date
|Toss
|Bat
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|14-Aug-01
|lost
|1st
|lost
|10 wickets
|Galle
|22-Aug-01
|won
|2nd
|won
|7 wickets
|Kandy
|29-Aug-01
|won
|1st
|lost
|inns & 77 runs
|Colombo (SSC)
|23-Jul-08
|lost
|2nd
|lost
|inns & 239 runs