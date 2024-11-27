Business Standard
Yashasvi Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds: Glenn Maxwell

Hailed as one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents, the 22-year-old made a dazzling start to his Test career. He cemented his spot in the team with a stunning performance vs England.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to adapt to various conditions and minimal weaknesses will see the Indian opener score over 40 Test centuries and rewrite multiple records.

Hailed as one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents, the 22-year-old made a dazzling start to his Test career. He cemented his spot in the team with a stunning performance against England earlier this year.

"He's (Jaiswal) a guy that will probably get more than 40 Test hundreds, and write some different records. He's got a great ability to adapt to different conditions," Maxwell said on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

 

Playing his first Test Down Under, Jaiswal left an indelible impression with a remarkable 161 in the second innings as India defeated Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

His knock in Perth was his fourth century in just 15 Tests. The southpaw has converted each of those tons into a 150+ score. Jaiswal has so far collected 1,568 runs at an impressive average of 58.07, and his ability to bounce back from a first-innings duck in Perth showcased his resilience and class.

"He played a lot of shots that will be on highlights packages, but the stuff he did in between... the balls he left, the balls he got in behind... his footwork is pretty crisp; doesn't seem to have many weaknesses. Plays the short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time.

"It's going to be scary if Australia can't find a way to stop him over the next few games."  Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time  Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to their most dominant win in Australia in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, reinforced his status as the best bowler in the world with a stunning performance.

The stand-in skipper led by example with a match-haul of 8/72 in the Perth Test and Maxwell believes the pacer could go down as "potentially the best fast bowler of all time."  "They (India) have got two genuine generational talents at the peak of their powers which is Bumrah and Jaiswal," Maxwell said.

"I have said this before Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. Maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in ever format but for the guys that have played against him it is just so difficult.

"He's just got such unique action, unique ability with the ball to get it to move and rush you, he can beat you on the outside edge, inside edge and he's got a quick sniff good slower ball, he seems like a complete package," Maxwell added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket Glenn Maxwell

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

