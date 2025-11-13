Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Islamabad blast forces schedule change in Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

A suicide bombing outside a courthouse in Islamabad claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, just hours before the first ODI between the two teams took place in Rawalpindi.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced changes to the schedule of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka following a tragic bomb blast in Islamabad on Tuesday.
 
Blast in Islamabad Prompts Change in Schedule
 
A suicide bombing outside a courthouse in Islamabad claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, just hours before the first ODI between the two teams took place in Rawalpindi. In light of the incident, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on social media platform X that the second and third ODIs have been rescheduled for Friday and Sunday instead of their original slots on Thursday and Saturday.
 
 
Both remaining games will continue to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan leads the three-match series 1–0, having secured a narrow six-run victory in the opener. 

Sri Lankan Players Express Safety Concerns
 
Following the blast, reports surfaced that some Sri Lankan players were uneasy about continuing the tour and had considered returning home. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board stepped in, assuring the players of their safety and confirming that the tour would go ahead as planned.
 
In a statement, SLC emphasized that any player or staff member who decides to return without official clearance will face a formal review after the series concludes. The board added that replacements would be dispatched if necessary to ensure the tour’s smooth continuation.
 
T20I Tri-Series to Follow ODI Leg
 
Once the ODI series concludes, Sri Lanka is set to remain in Pakistan for a T20I tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. The tournament will run from November 17 to 29.
 
The first two T20Is will take place in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the remaining five matches, including the final.

Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
