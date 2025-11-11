Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

SL may rue selecting only 2 pacers on a pitch that offered little for spin. Additionally, burning both reviews in the first 11 overs could prove costly, as they missed a chance to dismiss PAK cheaply.

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s batting lineup recovered strongly after early jitters to post a competitive total of 299 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs against Sri Lanka. Despite losing four wickets cheaply inside the first 25 overs, contributions from Salman Agha and Hussain Talat ensured the innings did not collapse, giving Pakistan a solid platform for the chase.
 
Early Struggles for Pakistan
 
Pakistan’s top order struggled to negotiate Sri Lanka’s spinners early on the pitch. Fakhar Zaman (32 off 55) fell to Wanindu Hasaranga, while Saim Ayub was trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando for a mere 6. Babar Azam, another early casualty, was dismissed by Hasaranga after scoring 29. Mohammad Rizwan also fell lbw to Hasaranga for 5, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 95 for 4. The early use of both Sri Lanka reviews in the first 11 overs meant they missed the opportunity to strike again when Pakistan was vulnerable, potentially costing them key wickets.
 
 
Middle-Order Rescue by Agha and Talat
 
Salman Agha played a brilliant innings of 105* off 87 balls, anchored the innings, and countered Sri Lanka’s spinners with precise placement and a strike rate of 120.69. Hussain Talat added 62 off 63 balls, supporting Agha well and keeping the scoreboard moving. Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a quickfire 36* off 23 deliveries to help Pakistan reach the 300-run mark, ensuring they set a challenging total for the hosts. 

Also Read

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz dropped from Pakistan squad after continued poor form

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Still from India vs Pakistan match in Hong Kong sixes 2025

India edge past Pakistan by 2 runs in rain-hit Hong Kong Sixes opener

 
Sri Lanka’s Bowling Performance
 
Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking 3 wickets for 54 runs in his 10 overs, while Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana chipped in with one wicket each. Dushmantha Chameera and Janith Liyanage were expensive, conceding 63 and 48 runs respectively in their 10 and 8 overs. Charith Asalanka’s two-over spell went for 18 runs, reflecting the lack of early breakthroughs.
 
Key Points for Sri Lanka
 
Sri Lanka may rue selecting only two pacers on a pitch that offered little for spin. Additionally, burning both reviews in the first 11 overs could prove costly, as they missed a chance to dismiss Pakistan’s top-order cheaply. With 299 on the board, the onus is now on Sri Lanka to craft a strategic chase.
 
PAK 1st innings scorecard: 
Pakistan  (50 ovs maximum)
Batting   R B M 4s 6s SR        
Fakhar Zaman  st †BKG Mendis b Hasaranga 32 55 81 2 1 58.18        
Saim Ayub  lbw b Fernando 6 14 22 0 0 42.85        
Babar Azam  b Hasaranga 29 51 81 3 0 56.86        
Mohammad Rizwan † lbw b Hasaranga 5 8 7 1 0 62.5        
Salman Agha  not out 105 87 144 9 0 120.68        
Hussain Talat  lbw b Theekshana 62 63 89 6 1 98.41        
Mohammad Nawaz  not out 36 23 36 5 1 156.52        
Extras (b 1, lb 9, nb 1, w 13) 24  
Total 50 Ov (RR: 5.98) 299/5  
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB
Asitha Fernando 10 2 42 1 4.2 35 2 1 4 0
Dushmantha Chameera 10 1 63 0 6.3 32 9 0 1 0
Maheesh Theekshana 10 0 64 1 6.4 24 5 1 2 1
Janith Liyanage 8 0 48 0 6 20 3 0 5 0
Wanindu Hasaranga 10 0 54 3 5.4 30 5 1 0 0
Charith Asalanka 2 0 18 0 9 2 2 0 0 0
 

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi in Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Mohd Shami

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon