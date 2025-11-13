Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

As both sides head into the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka will aim to bat deeper and convert starts into substantial scores, while Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum.

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a thrilling first encounter, Pakistan and Sri Lanka gear up for the 2nd ODI with momentum firmly on the home side’s side. In the opening match, Sri Lanka dominated the run-rate for most of their innings, but crucial collapses in clusters prevented them from posting a match-winning total.  Wanindu Hasaranga led the fight with a valiant fifty, yet lack of support from the other end meant Sri Lanka couldn’t build partnerships at critical stages.
 
Pakistan’s pace spearhead Haris Rauf turned the tide with a spectacular triple strike, dismissing Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, and Nissanka in the space of ten balls, helping Pakistan seize momentum and put pressure on the middle order. While Sri Lanka tried to steady the innings with a few decent partnerships, another flurry of wickets ultimately proved costly.
 
 
Salman Agha’s masterful century, supported by Hussain Talat, made the difference for Pakistan and highlighted the importance of big partnerships in the chase. As both sides head into the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka will aim to bat deeper and convert starts into substantial scores, while Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum.
 
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI probable playing 11
 
Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Also Read

Haris Rauf

Rauf hits back at criticism: 'Players expected to perform like robots'

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz dropped from Pakistan squad after continued poor form

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

 
Sri Lanka Playing 11 (Probable): Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan 
   
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats
Total matches played: 91
PAK won: 37
SL won: 53
No result: 1
Abandoned: 0
 
Squad of both teams:
 
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah
 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga
 
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live match time, PAK vs SL 2nd ODI free live telecast and streaming
 
When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?
The second match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday (November 13).
 
What is the venue of PAK vs SL 2nd ODI?
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will host the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd One Day International on Thursday.
 
What is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live toss time?
The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match on the Sports TV Youtube channel.

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah

Countering Bumrah early key for SA against hosts India: Graeme Smith

Team India

Hopefully we have learned from the New Zealand series: coach Ten Doeschate

Keshav Maharaj

Hungry to beat India in India: Maharaj targets historic Test win vs IND

Dhruv Jurel

In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep

Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon