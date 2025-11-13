Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Winning series in India would come close to WTC triumph: Temba Bavuma

Winning series in India would come close to WTC triumph: Temba Bavuma

Bavuma believes the current squad, unbeaten in a full-strength Test series since coach Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to challenge India and script a rare away series win.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African captain Temba Bavuma says conquering India on their home turf would be almost as significant as lifting the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy earlier this year. The Proteas, who last won a Test in India back in 2010 at Nagpur, have endured seven consecutive defeats across three tours.
 
However, Bavuma believes the current squad, unbeaten in a full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to challenge India and script a rare away series victory.
 
“Obviously, winning the WTC stands at the top, but a Test series win in India would come very close,” Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens. “It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time, and we’re motivated to change that record.”
 
 
Learning from Past Pain, Embracing the Challenge
 
Bavuma acknowledged that several players in the side have experienced “moments of hurt” in India but insisted that those lessons would fuel their determination this time.

Also Read

Shubman Gill press conference

Shubman Gill: Choosing between extra seamer and spinner remains tricky call

IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

Jasprit Bumrah

Countering Bumrah early key for SA against hosts India: Graeme Smith

Team India

Hopefully we have learned from the New Zealand series: coach Ten Doeschate

Keshav Maharaj

Hungry to beat India in India: Maharaj targets historic Test win vs IND

 
“We know how tough it is here. India have world-class players, but our group has a similar hunger to test ourselves against the best,” he said.
 
Kane Williamson’s Simple Advice: ‘Win the Toss’
 
Sharing a light-hearted moment, Bavuma recalled seeking tips from Kane Williamson, whose New Zealand side stunned India 3-0 in their own backyard last year.
 
“I met Kane at an awards event in Mumbai and asked for some advice,” Bavuma said, laughing. “He wasn’t too revealing but told me, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that.” 
 
Comeback from Injury and Facing Kuldeep Yadav
 
Having recently returned from injury during the unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma found valuable time in the middle, scoring a fifty in the second innings.
 
“The key was to prove my fitness and get back into rhythm after a long lay-off,” he explained. Facing India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first time, Bavuma said, “He’s not a massive turner, but very deceptive. I can see why India rate him so highly — he’s definitely a wicket-taker.”
 
Returning to Eden Gardens: A Point to Prove
 
The Eden Gardens Test carries emotional significance for Bavuma, who last played here during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when South Africa were bowled out for just 83, a low point in his leadership journey.
 
“It wasn’t my best World Cup as a batter, so I understand the criticism,” he said. “But as a captain, it’s been a process of growth. I feel a lot more comfortable now, there’s no need to prove anything. The results speak for themselves.”
 
New Festive Focus and the ‘Chokers’ Tag
 
With South Africa missing their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, Bavuma said this India series now serves as their marquee event.
 
“This is our festive season now,” he remarked. “It’s unfortunate for fans and players back home, but we’ll make the most of it. Hopefully, we’ll play more three-Test series against top teams like India, England, and Australia.”
 
Addressing the long-standing “chokers” tag, Bavuma said the modern Proteas side has moved on from that narrative.
 
“There’s been a real shift in mindset back home. The younger players don’t carry that baggage. Our WTC triumph proved that persistence brings success,” he said.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka cricket team

Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

NZ vs WI 1st Test

New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

Pakistan cricket team

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Dhruv Jurel

In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

Topics : India vs South Africa ICC World Test Championship India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon