It's a huge surprise, Kohli-Rohit deserved on-field send-off: Kumble

It's a huge surprise, Kohli-Rohit deserved on-field send-off: Kumble

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious red-ball career in which he played 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs.

Team India Head Coach Anil Kumble and Test skipper Virat Kohli during the preparatory camp ahead of West Indies tour at National Cricket Academy ground in Bengaluru.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The "quiet" Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the tour of England came as a "huge surprise" to legendary spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble, who believes the two senior batters deserved an on-field farewell.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious red-ball career in which he played 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

This was after Rohit decided to step away from the longest format last Thursday.

"It is a huge surprise. Two outstanding, great players retiring on the back of few days. I didn't see it coming. It has certainly caught me off guard. I thought he has a few more years left in him, especially at the Test level," Kumble said on Kohli on 'ESPNCricinfo'. 

 

"He's playing only the ODI format now. No player leaves with any regret and I am sure he would have thought through this and ultimately it is the player's call."  Kumble, who ended as India's leading Test wicket-takers with 619 scalps, said players of such stature should have been given an opportunity to bow out in front of fans.

"It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back (to India from Australia).

"Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send off on the field. I strongly believe people who matter need to address that. I know it is a social media age, yes the fans want to be there, there would have been plenty of fans and have a roaring send off.

India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series starting June 20. Kumble said Kohli could have played a crucial role during the challenging assignment.

"Rohit has retired, he had been captain for a while and Virat is probably the most accomplished captain for India and you would have wanted one of the guys to be around.

"England is going to be tough, it is a five-Test... I think it must have come as a surprise to the selectors as well. I'm sure the selectors would have looked to pursue him." 

  Dressing room won't be the same: Siraj  India pacer Mohammed Siraj also paid a glowing tribute to Kohli, his former captain.

"Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever," Siraj wrote on 'X'.

"You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya.

"Dressing room won't be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best. King @virat.kohli Bhaiya."  Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also lauded his India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate for transforming the Test team.

"The way Virat captained in the test format, he deserves credit for the way we transformed as a team," he said in a release.

"I think the reason for that is Virat's nature on the ground. He is aggressive, we all know that, and in Test cricket, you need that nature somewhere, because Test cricket is a format that lasts for five days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Anil Kumble India cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

