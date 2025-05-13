Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / South Africa announce squad for WTC 2025 final vs Australia at Lord's

South Africa announce squad for WTC 2025 final vs Australia at Lord's

Pace ace Kagiso Rabada makes a timely return to the squad after serving a one-month suspension following a doping violation.

WTF Final squad

WTF Final squad

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa have officially announced their 15-man squad for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, set to be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15.
 
Pace ace Kagiso Rabada makes a timely return to the squad after serving a one-month suspension following a doping violation. He will spearhead a formidable fast-bowling lineup that also includes Lungi Ngidi, who has recovered from injury, as well as Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Wiaan Mulder. Promising youngster Kwena Maphaka, who featured in recent squads, makes way for the fit-again Ngidi. 
 
 

Also Read

Cameron Green

Australia announce Test squad for WTC final 2025 vs South Africa at Lord's

BCCI

BCCI eyes hosting rights for 2027 World Test Championship final in India

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah should play only four Tests vs England, says Ravi Shastri

New Zealand cricket team

Why are international cricket windows and tweaks in WTC needed?

WTC 2023-25

Bonus point system to be pondered by over by ICC for WTC 2025-27 cycle

 
Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness for English conditions. “This is a proud moment for the team. We’ve built a strong red-ball setup over the past 18 months, and making it to the WTC final is a significant achievement. We’ve kept faith in the core group of players who have contributed throughout the cycle and selected a well-balanced squad suited for Lord’s.”  Bavuma to lead SA against AUS
 
Making their first appearance in a WTC final since the competition’s inception, South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma. The Proteas topped the points table after a strong campaign in the 2023–25 WTC cycle, securing eight wins, three losses, and one draw in 12 Tests — giving them a points percentage (PCT) of 69.44. Australia followed closely with a PCT of 67.54. 
 
South Africa Squad for WTC Final 2025: 
Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Keshav Maharaj, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton.

More From This Section

Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Don't see Rohit, Kohli in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup squad: Gavaskar

Who is next in line to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries in international cricket history?

Who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries?

Virat Kohli

Kohli has set an example by quitting Tests on high: Childhood coach Sharma

Virat Kohli

Go well, King: Celebrities hail Virat Kohli as batter after Test retirement

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB plans resumption of suspended Pakistan Super League in Pakistan

Topics : ICC World Test Championship South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon