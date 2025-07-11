Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Jasprit Bumrah breaks record for most Test fifers away from home for India

Jasprit Bumrah breaks record for most Test fifers away from home for India

Bumrah also equalled Wasim Akram's record for most Test fifers by an Asian player in SENA countries

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah proved why he is the most prized bowler in the cricket world at the moment, as the 31-year-old ace Indian pacer ripped through the English batting order in the third Test between India and England at Lord's to claim his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, taking him level with Ravindra Jadeja as joint sixth-most five-wicket hauls with the red ball for India. This was Bumrah's 12th Test fifer in away conditions, taking him to the top of the Indian pacers’ list with the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests. He broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev, who had 11 fifers for India in away Tests. 
 
 
These were not the only records Bumrah managed to add to his name, as this was also Bumrah’s 11th Test fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, which means he is now equal to Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most five-wicket hauls by an Asian player in SENA countries.
 
Most Test fifers for India in away Tests
 
Player Five-Wicket Hauls Away Tests Played
Jasprit Bumrah 13 35
Kapil Dev 12 66
Ishant Sharma 9 63
Zaheer Khan 8 54
Irfan Pathan 7 15
 

More From This Section

Curtis Campher (In front) after Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors match (PIC: X)

Campher records most consecutive wickets in professional cricket; full list

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Knew I had to improve my bowling after Australia tour: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Joe Root

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 1: Root shines on 'Bazball'-less day at Lord's

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 full scorecard

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 1: Root-Stokes power England to 251 for 4 at stumps

Team India

Where is bazball? Siraj asks Root in 2nd session | ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship India vs England Kapil Dev

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon