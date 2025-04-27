Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jasprit Bumrah should play only four Tests vs England, says Ravi Shastri

Bumrah, who recently returned to action in the IPL for Mumbai Indians following a lengthy layoff due to a back injury, is expected to spearhead India's bowling attack in England

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has advised the Indian team management to be extremely cautious with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during the upcoming five-Test series against England, which starts on June 20 at Headingley. The series will kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025–27). 
 
Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Shastri said he would prefer that Bumrah plays only two Test matches at a time before being rested. He suggested that while it might be tempting to play Bumrah in all five Tests if he starts strongly, it would be important to monitor how his body responds after each game.
 
 
Bumrah, who recently returned to action in the IPL for Mumbai Indians following a lengthy layoff due to a back injury, is expected to spearhead India’s bowling attack in England.
 
Bumrah should have the freedom to choose his rest matches

Shastri also emphasised that Bumrah should have the first say in determining when he needs a break. He mentioned that if Bumrah feels any niggle or discomfort, the team should allow him to rest rather than pushing him through all the matches.
 
According to Shastri, allowing Bumrah to decide when he requires rest would help in managing his workload effectively and ensuring his long-term fitness.
 
Fit Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj can trouble England
 
Shastri was confident that a fully fit pace trio of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj would create significant problems for England. He remarked that if all three bowlers are in top condition, it would form a high-quality, world-class pace attack capable of dominating in English conditions.
 
He also praised Siraj for his remarkable comeback during the IPL season with Gujarat Titans. Shastri said he was impressed with the renewed energy in Siraj’s bowling, noting that there was a visible spring in his stride and an increase in pace, which boded well for India’s chances in the upcoming series.
 
Shami to play the "workhorse" role
 
Shastri highlighted the importance of Mohammed Shami's return to fitness, describing him as India's "workhorse". He said Shami’s willingness to declare himself available for the first Test showed his confidence in his fitness levels.
 
Having known Shami for a long time, Shastri expressed faith in the pacer's ability to rise to the occasion, provided he puts his mind to it. He added that the performances of Bumrah and Siraj would act as motivation for Shami to push himself and reach his peak form again.

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

