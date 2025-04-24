Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PSL 2025: Lahore vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in fourth place, having registered just one victory in four matches.

PSL 2025

PSL 2025

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lahore Qalandars are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2025, which will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The tournament features a total of 34 matches, including the grand finale, and follows a double round-robin format where all teams play each other twice during the league stage.
 
Lahore Qalandars currently sit third on the points table with two wins and two losses from their four games. After falling short against Multan Sultans in their last outing, they will be eager to bounce back with a strong performance. 
 
 
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in fourth place, having registered just one victory in four matches. They come into this clash after a disappointing loss to Karachi Kings. With both teams looking to regain momentum, an intense and competitive encounter is expected.
 
PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables)

Also Read

Multan vs Islamabad

PSL 2025: Multan vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL

PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Rashid Latif

I'll expose everything, my book will be an eye-opener: Rashid Latif

Karachi vs Islamabad playing 11

PSL 2025: Karachi vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

IPL vs PSL

IPL fever in Pakistan, fan caught watching IPL match during PSL | Watch

 
Lahore Qalandars playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi
 
Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza 
 
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head in Pakistan Super League
 
Total matches played: 19
Lahore won: 8
Peshawar won: 11
No results: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Jahandad Khan, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab
 
Peshawar Zalmi squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris(w), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, George Linde, Max Bryant, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat. 
 
PSL 2025 match on April 24: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live toss, telecast and streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 24 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?
Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in PSL 2025 on April 24 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?
Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on April 24.
 
When will the live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi take place?
The live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will take place at 8:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 24.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?
The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match in India?
The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for viewers in India.

More From This Section

Bumrah and Mandhana

Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana crowned Wisden's top cricketers of the year

T20 Mumbai league

Wankhede Stadium to host T20 Mumbai League 2025 from May 26 to June 8

Rohit Sharma

No room for complacency: Waugh on Rohit's captaincy and Test future

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi playing 11

PSL 2025: Karachi vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

BCCI central contract: Rohit-Kohli's salary Rs 7 crore; Iyer, Kishan back

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon