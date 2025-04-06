Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

Bumrah's return to the Mumbai squad is expected to boost the team's prospects, especially given that their bowling unit has looked thin despite the presence of Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after sustaining an injury during the India vs Australia fifth Test in Sydney in January.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) received a major boost on Sunday as India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah joined the team ahead of MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
 
Bumrah was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after sustaining an injury during the India vs Australia fifth Test in Sydney in January. He was suffering from a back spasm, which ruled him out of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
 
Bumrah’s return to the Mumbai squad is expected to boost the team’s prospects, especially given that their bowling unit has looked thin despite the presence of Trent Boult and the emergence of young pacer Ashwani Kumar. 
 

Also Read

Pitch report for SRH vs GT

IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats

PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Punjab fail to regain top spot, RR win by 50 runs

IPL 2025 points table: Check latest rankings of all 10 teams here

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, DC, PBKS, RR rankings; top batters and bowlers

PBKS vs RR

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today

SRH vs GT

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

  Despite having joined the squad, it would not come as a surprise if Bumrah does not feature in the match against RCB on Monday, as the team has previously been cautious about playing him immediately after injury.  Bumrah bowling stats in IPL 
Bumrah’s bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 133 3053 3714 165 5/10 22.51 7.3 18.5 2 2
2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2022 14 320 383 15 5/10 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1
2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0
2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0
2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0
2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0
2017 16 356 439 20 3/7 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0
2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0
2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0
2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0
2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0
 
Mumbai are currently in eighth position on the IPL 2025 points table, with one win from four matches. 
 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 DC 3 3 0 0 1.257 6
2 RCB 3 2 1 0 1.149 4
3 GT 3 2 1 0 0.807 4
4 PBKS 3 2 1 0 0.074 4
5 KKR 4 2 2 0 0.07 4
6 LSG 4 2 2 0 0.048 4
7 RR 4 2 2 0 -0.185 4
8 MI 4 1 3 0 0.108 2
9 CSK 4 1 3 0 -0.891 2
10 SRH 4 1 3 0 -1.612 2
   

More From This Section

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: SRH, KKR, MI rankings; orange and purple cap holders

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match highlights

CSK vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Rahul-spinners shine as Delhi downs Chennai in Chepauk

IPL 2025: Check all the stats and pitch report for PBKS vs RR cricket match at new chandigarh stadium

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) at 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming

PBKS vs RR playing 11

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon