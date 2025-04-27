Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PSL 2025: Peshawar vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Peshawar vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi leads Quetta Gladiators 13 to 10 in head-to-head stats in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, April 27, and with the league stage of the tournament heading to the business end, it will be a crucial game for both sides. 
 
Currently, Peshawar, with two wins and three losses, is at number four on the points table, while Quetta, with two wins and two losses, is at number five. Both teams will need to win this game desperately if they wish to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.
 
 
Both Peshawar and Quetta have been excellent with the ball so far this season, but they lack consistency when it comes to batting. So, all in all, the Sunday game will depend on who has a better day with the bat if they wish to secure the full two points from the match.
 
PSL 2025: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables) 

Also Read

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Playing 11

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Multan Playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Quetta vs Karachi playing 11

PSL 2025: Quetta vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi playing 11

PSL 2025: Karachi vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Pakistan cricket team

I am still waiting on some remuneration from PCB: Jason Gillespie

Karachi vs Quetta playing 11

PSL 2025: Karachi vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza
 
Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables): Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (WK), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed
 
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head in Pakistan Super League
  • Total matches played: 24
  • Peshawar Zalmi won: 13
  • Quetta Gladiators won: 10
  • No results: 1
Squads of both teams 
Peshawar Zalmi squad: 
Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, George Linde, Max Bryant, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat
 
Quetta Gladiators squad: 
Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Kyle Jamieson

PSL 2025 match on April 27: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 27 (Sunday) in PSL 2025? 
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will clash in PSL 2025 on April 27 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match? 
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on April 27.
 
When will the live toss for the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators take place? 
The live toss for the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 27.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match? 
The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not available in India.

More From This Section

PSL 2025

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Multan vs Islamabad

PSL 2025: Multan vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Bumrah and Mandhana

Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana crowned Wisden's top cricketers of the year

T20 Mumbai league

Wankhede Stadium to host T20 Mumbai League 2025 from May 26 to June 8

Rohit Sharma

No room for complacency: Waugh on Rohit's captaincy and Test future

Topics : Pakistan cricket T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon