Kuldeep Yadav expects help for spinners from pitch during IND vs ENG series

Kuldeep Yadav expects help for spinners from pitch during IND vs ENG series

Kuldeep admitted that Ashwin's retirement has been deeply felt in the dressing room, but it has also allowed him to build a closer working relationship with Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

As India gear up for their five-match Test series against England starting June 20, Kuldeep Yadav is hopeful that conditions will favour spin as the series progresses. With R. Ashwin now retired from Test cricket, Kuldeep steps in as India’s only specialist spinner alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Though he has limited experience in English Tests—having bowled just nine overs in his lone appearance—Kuldeep believes the surfaces will provide opportunities for spinners later in the matches. Observing the intra-squad warm-up match, he noted how the pitch evolved from helping seamers early on to offering turn by the third day, raising his expectations for the series. 
 

Growing in Ashwin’s Absence, Guided by Jadeja

Kuldeep admitted that Ashwin’s retirement has been deeply felt in the dressing room, but it has also allowed him to build a closer working relationship with Ravindra Jadeja. The duo have been spending more time together on and off the field. Kuldeep shared that they regularly exchange thoughts on tactics, field placements, and strategies for specific opposition batters. Having two seasoned spinners in the side was once a comfort, but now the left-arm wrist-spinner is adapting to a more prominent role with Jadeja as his mentor.

Intra-Squad Game Offers Valuable Preparation

India are facing India A in their only red-ball warm-up game before the series. Kuldeep stressed the significance of bowling volume ahead of a long Test series, especially after months of T20 cricket. He said fast bowlers are expected to deliver 15–20 overs in preparation, and spinners too benefit from extended spells to regain rhythm and confidence. Despite the unpredictability of English conditions, Kuldeep remains optimistic. If the sun stays out and pitches wear down, he believes spinners can play a decisive role.

New Skipper Impresses with Calm and Clarity

Kuldeep also offered praise for new Test captain Shubman Gill. Describing him as composed and highly motivated, he noted that Gill seems ready for the leadership challenge. Having closely observed experienced captains like Rohit Sharma, Gill appears to have absorbed key lessons. Kuldeep said the youngster’s focus on maintaining team spirit and clarity in decision-making bodes well for the demanding tour ahead.

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket kuldeep yadav

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

