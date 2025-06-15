Manpreet Singh becomes second Indian hockey player to play 400 matches

On a quiet evening in Antwerp, with the Indian national anthem echoing through the stands, Manpreet Singh stood tall, steady, focused, and filled with emotion. As he took to the field for the 400th time in Indian colours, the 33-year-old from Mithapur didn’t just mark a milestone; he made history.
With that appearance against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League, Manpreet became only the second player in Indian men’s hockey to reach 400 international caps, joining the legendary Dilip Tirkey. His journey from a young boy in Punjab with a stick and a dream to a central figure in Indian hockey’s revival has been built on heart, hard work, and an unwavering love for the game.
A Journey Etched in Sweat and Sacrifice
Since debuting as a teenager in 2011, Manpreet has grown into one of India’s most dependable and decorated players. Across 14 years, he’s been a vital cog in India’s midfield, helping the team clinch major honours including Asian Games golds, Olympic bronze, and Champions Trophy podiums.
But for Manpreet, the pride of pulling on the India jersey has always meant more than medals. Reflecting on his 400th cap, he shared that every match still gives him the same excitement he felt on his debut. He credited his journey to the support of coaches, teammates, and fans who stood by him through highs and lows.
The Man Behind the Milestone
Recognition has followed him too. From the Arjuna Award to the Khel Ratna and FIH Player of the Year, Manpreet’s name has become synonymous with modern Indian hockey. Yet he remains grounded—still hungry, and still learning.
A Legacy Celebrated
Dilip Tirkey (412 caps), now Hockey India President and the only player ahead of Manpreet on the caps list, praised the midfielder’s resilience and called him a pillar of India’s most transformative decade. Secretary-General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment and described Manpreet’s 400 matches as a story of unmatched commitment and quiet leadership.
This milestone is not just a number. It is a reflection of a career shaped by purpose—and a player who continues to inspire the next generation with every pass, every sprint, and every game.