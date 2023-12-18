India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming





Check IND vs SA 2nd ODI match details and scorecard here After a humiliating defeat in the 2nd One Day International, South Africa will look to make a strong comeback when they lock horns with KL Rahul's Team India in the second ODI at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (December 19). With India registering an 8-wicket win, the management will unlikely change their Playing 11 if any player suffers an injury before the match. South Africa, on the other hand, might bring one or two changes.

2nd ODI: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa head-to-head ODIs

India and South Africa have played 92 ODI International matches against each other. Out of the 92 matches, India won 39 matches, while South Africa have won 50 matches.

Total matches played: 92

India won: 39

South Africa won: 50

No result: 3

India ODI squad vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa squad vs India ODIs:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa ODI: IND vs SA 2nd ODI live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The South Africa vs India 2nd ODI will take place on December 19, Tuesday.

What is the venue of the SA vs IND 2nd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI venue is the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

When will the India vs South Africa live toss take place in Port Elizabeth as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The SA vs IND live toss for the 2nd ODI will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in India for free?

Disneyplus Hotstar will live stream the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India for free.