Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Check pitch report, playing XI, and more

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will encounter today at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 pm in search of their first win

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022 PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals today, April 11, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 p.m. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are looking for their first win in the Tata IPL 2023 season. MI is currently at the 9th spot in IPL 2023 points table, and DC is ranked last.
David Warner-led DC has lost its last three games, while Rohit Sharma's MI has lost both its games. The two teams will fight for their first win, and one of these will register their first win today.

Skippers are out of touch


Skipper David Warner is the highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals, but his strike rate is a matter of concern for the team. He has scored 158 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 117, which he definitely wants to improve. Rohit Sharma is also struggling with his current form and has scored 22 runs in the last two innings. It is too early to judge Sharma, but his team needs some quality match-winning knocks from him.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch report

The match will be played in Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi. The venue offers a neutral surface and support for both bowlers and batters. Spinners can do pretty well here due to the odd-balls keeping low.

When will the DC vs MI match begin?

The DC vs MI match will begin today at 7:30 pm.

Where to watch a live DC vs MI match on TV?

The live telecast of the Delhi vs Mumbai match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi vs Mumbai match?

The live streaming of the DC vs MI match can be viewed on Jio Cinema at 7:30 pm today.

DC vs MI: Possible playing XI

Here's the possible playing XI for both teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi
Bench: Manish Pandey,  Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya
Bench: Tristan Stubbs, Jason Behrendorff, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal


