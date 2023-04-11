Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Check pitch report, playing XI, and more

David Warner-led DC has lost its last three games, while Rohit Sharma's MI has lost both its games. The two teams will fight for their first win, and one of these will register their first win today.

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals today, April 11, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 p.m. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are looking for their first win in the Tata IPL 2023 season. MI is currently at the 9th spot in IPL 2023 points table, and DC is ranked last.