Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL T20: Check out predicted playing 11

The inaugural match of the Women’s Premier League is going to be played between and Gujarat Giants and both the teams would have worked hard in the nets to come up with a playing 11 that would be best suited for an 8 pm start at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

WPL 2023 playing 11 combinations

The will play with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews as openers with coming in at number three, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver Brunt and Chloe Tryon will be in the middle. Pooja Vastrakar will come late in the order for some quickfire runs if she is fit. The rest of the slots will be fit in by the domestic Indian players.

Predicted Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants playing 11 combinations

Gujarat Giants will be led from the front by Beth Mooney who will look to continue her form from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. She will be partnered by Sabbineni Meghana. England’s Sophia Dunkley and India’s Harleen Deol will follow. Ash Garnder and Sneh Rana are the two formidable all-rounders.

Annabel Sutherland and Hurley Gala will be two quicks and Mansi Joshi and Dayalan Hemalatha will be two other bowling options for the team.

Predicted Playing 11

Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2023

(c), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Humairaa Kaazi, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr

Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2023

Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Hurley Gala, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, S Meghana, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil