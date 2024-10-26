Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs ENG: Pakistan end their 3-year no-win streak with home Test series

Pakistan last won a Test series at home when they beat South Africa 2-0 in February 2021

Pakistan cricket team have finally ended their Test series win drought at home after beating England by nine wickets in the third Test at Rawalpindi, securing the three-match series 2-1 after being 0-1 down after the first Test. Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who shared 39 out of the 40 English wickets in the last two Test matches, were the hosts' heroes in the series.  Pakistan last won a Test series at home when they beat South Africa 2-0 in February 2021, making this their first Test series win on Pakistani soil after 44 months. 
Three years of wait 
 
Pakistan, after beating South Africa in 2021, lost to Australia 1-0 in the three-match series in 2022 before being whitewashed by England 3-0 the same year. They then drew 0-0 against New Zealand in a two-match series in 2023. Their biggest heartbreak came earlier this year when Bangladesh beat them 2-0 in the two-match series for the first time ever. 
Pakistan also lost the first match of the now-concluded three-match Test series against England in Multan, extending their winless streak at home to 12 matches, before beating England in the second Test at Multan to level the series 1-1 in dominant fashion. They finally registered another emphatic win in the third Test at Rawalpindi to secure the series by 2-1. 
Full list of Pakistan home series since their 2021 win against South Africa

Pakistan home Test series results (Since 2022)
Series Season Winner Result
Benaud-Qadir Trophy (Australia in Pakistan) 2021/22 Australia 1-0 (3)
England in Pakistan Test Series 2022/23 England 3-0 (3)
New Zealand in Pakistan Test Series 2022/23 Drawn 0-0 (2)
Bangladesh in Pakistan Test Series 2024 Bangladesh 2-0 (2)
England in Pakistan Test Series 2024/25 Pakistan 2-1 (3)
