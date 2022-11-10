LATEST NEWS
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Watch 2007 T20 World Cup winner India take on 2010 World Cup winner England in a semi-final. The match is in Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs England | Rohit Sharma

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Australia to host South Africa for day-night Test in Adelaide
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final at Adelaide Oval

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets.

With Pakistan already in the final, the cricket-loving audience across the globe will be hoping for nothing less than India beating England in the second semi-final and moving straight to the final at MCG. Though India were the group topper, yet England have started to peak at the right time and therefore are going to be very hard to get over.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 10, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final occur?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

How can people watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final live and exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Jos Buttler’s England live and exclusive on the Star Sports network on television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and its website.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Pitch Report

Adelaide has always been a high-scoring ground and with the kind of power hitters available on both sides, a high-scoring thriller seems to be on the card. The cloud covers t the start of the evening with very high wind speed could help the pacers a bit as well.

Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final Adelaide weather report

It is going to be a cold evening, but it will not rain in most probability and that is most important. There is going to be around 65% cloud cover at the time of the start of the game at 07:00 pm local time but it will keep on decreasing as time passes. It is going to be very humid as with passing time, the humidity will reach more than 80% and wind speed will fall down drastically

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:56 IST

