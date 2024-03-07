R Ashwin's 100th Test: Journey of a man who never gave up reinventing

For Ravichandran Ashwin, 100 Tests might just be a number as he substantiated by giving the examples of Indian greats Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni, saying that they did not play 100 Tests, but that does not make them any lesser. However, if 100 were just a number it wouldn’t just have been 13 Indian cricketers before him who got to play for such a long time and more.

14th Indian to play 100 Tests





Check India vs England 5th Test live cricket score and match updates here When Ashwin took the field on Thursday, March 7 against England in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, he would have to credit the fact that it was his art to reinvent himself through thick and thin that took him to the milestone.

Indian players who have played 100 Tests

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave 100 Wkts BBI Ave 5 Ct SR Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 15921 248* 53.78 51 46 3/10 54.17 - 115 R Dravid 1996-2012 163 13265 270 52.63 36 1 1/18 39 - 209 VVS Laxman 1996-2012 134 8781 281 45.97 17 2 1/2 63 - 135 A Kumble 1990-2008 132 2506 110* 17.77 1 619 10/74 29.65 35 60 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 5248 163 31.05 8 434 9/83 29.64 23 64 SM Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 10122 236* 51.12 34 1 1/34 206 - 108 DB Vengsarkar 1976-1992 116 6868 166 42.13 17 - - - - 78 SC Ganguly 1996-2008 113 7212 239 42.17 16 32 3/28 52.53 - 71 V Kohli 2011-2024 113 8848 254* 49.15 29 - - - - 111 I Sharma 2007-2021 105 785 57 8.26 - 311 7/74 32.4 11 23 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 2224 115 18.22 2 417 8/84 32.46 25 42 CA Pujara 2010-2023 103 7195 206* 43.6 19 - - - - 66 V Sehwag 2001-2013 103 8503 319 49.43 23 40 5/104 47.35 1 90 R Ashwin 2011-2024 99 3309 124 26.47 5 507 7/59 23.91 35 33

Oldest Indian to feature in his 100th Test

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going is a saying. But Ashwin has shown it over the years that he means it. In the pre-match press conference, the Indian spinner said that whenever he was under pressure in his career, he tried to put five times more pressure on the opposition. It is with this grit and determination Ashwin managed to become the oldest Indian to reach the milestone of 100 Tests.

Ashwin would be 37 years and 172 days old when he would play the 100th Test. Before him, the record was with Sourav Ganguly who played his 100th Test when he was 35 years and 171 days old.

Most Player of the Series awards





Player Span Matches Series Awards M Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 61 11 R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 99 41 10 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 61 9 Imran Khan (PAK) 1971-1992 88 28 8 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1973-1990 86 33 8 The offie from Chennai is also heads and shoulders above every other Indian when it comes to winning Player of the Series awards. He won the Player of the Series award 1o times. He is only one behind Sri Lankan legend Muttaiah Muralitharan on the list of Most Player of the Series Awards in Tests by a Player.

Fastest Indian to take 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 Test wickets

It is no secret as to how Ashwin managed to get those 10 awards. He holds the record of being the fastest to every wicket milestone in Test cricket. From being the fastest to 50 wickets and being the fastest 500, Ashwin ticked all the boxes. He holds the record of being the fastest in the world to reach the milestone of 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Tests.

Milestone Wickets Against Match Year 50 England 9 2011 100 West Indies 18 2013 150 South Africa 29 2015 200 New Zealand 37 2016 250 Bangladesh 45 2017 300 Sri Lanka 54 2017 350 South Africa 66 2019 400 England 77 2021 450 Australia 89 2023 500 England 98 2024

Most dismissals of left-handers

While being an off-spinner is an advantage to Ashwin for being extremely consistent against Left-handed batters. But to have 252, nearly half of all total 507 dismissals, clearly how he has perfected his craft.

James Anderson of England is the second-highest wicket-taker against the southpaws. He has 218 wickets of left-handed batters to his credit.

Best strike among bowlers with 500 or more wickets

As if reaching the milestone of 500 Test wickets was not enough for him, Ashwin shows it off by having the best strike rate among all bowlers to have ever taken 500 or more wickets in Test cricket.