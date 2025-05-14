Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Rohit and Kohli be retained in A+ pay grade after Test retirement?

Will Rohit and Kohli be retained in A+ pay grade after Test retirement?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Grade A contract will continue despite their retirement from the T20Is and Tests."

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will retain their Grade A+ central contracts for the 2024–25 season, despite their retirements from Test and T20I formats. This decision underscores the duo's enduring value to Indian cricket. 
BCCI's Decision
 
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Grade A contract will continue despite their retirement from the T20Is and Tests. They are still part of the Indian cricket team, and they will get all the facilities of Grade A."
 
The BCCI's decision reflects the significant contributions of Kohli and Sharma to Indian cricket. 
 

Ro-Ko end Test careers ahead of ENG tour
 
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, concluding a distinguished 14-year career. In 123 Test matches, he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Kohli is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, trailing only legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. 
 
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, after a career spanning 67 Tests. He scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019.  The BCCI's decision reflects the significant contributions of Kohli and Sharma to Indian cricket. Their leadership and performances have left an indelible mark on the sport, ensuring their continued support and recognition.  While two legends of the game won't be present in an important red ball series on British soil up next, it will interesting to see how the squad copes up with the leadership vacuum that will definitely be felt after the departure of two highly experienced players.

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma BCCI India cricket team

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

