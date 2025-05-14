Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / Videos / BCCI bends rules to allow teams to sign temporary replacements for IPL 2025

BCCI bends rules to allow teams to sign temporary replacements for IPL 2025

IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin explained that the player replacement policy was being reassessed due to a series of withdrawals linked to national commitments, personal reasons, and injuries

BCCI bends player replacement rule for IPL 2025

BCCI bends player replacement rule for IPL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, has found itself in a precarious situation following a week’s suspension due to security measures, which extended the timeline of the tournament beyond what was initially planned. The new dates are now coinciding with the international cricket schedule, making cricket boards and all ten IPL franchises sceptical about how they can continue if their overseas players decide against returning to play the remainder of the season. 
 
According to a report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI has informed all ten franchises that they can sign temporary replacement players for the rest of the season if they have vacant spots in the team. Usually, the BCCI allows franchises to sign replacement players only till match number 12 of the team, but since the current situation is something no one foresaw, the BCCI is ready to bend some rules, allowing teams some comfort.
 
 
Policy Adjusted to Reflect Unusual Circumstances 
In a communication sent to all franchises on May 14, according to Cricbuzz, IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin explained that the player replacement policy was being reassessed due to a series of withdrawals linked to national commitments, personal reasons, and injuries.

Also Read

Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Frazer-McGurk

Ryan Rickelton

South African players to miss remainder of IPL 2025? Here's what CSA said

Jos Buttler

ENG vs WI ODI series to begin on May 29; Buttler, Archer named in squad

Rajat Patidar

RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign

Pat Cummins

List of Aussie cricketers who will return on IPL 2025 resumption on May 17

 
The BCCI clarified that while the existing regulations allow for replacements up to a team’s 12th league match in the case of injuries or illness, the current scenario demanded flexibility due to the tournament’s unusual extension.
 
Temporary Replacements Not Retainable in 2026 
Amin further stated that any player approved as a temporary replacement from this point forward will not be eligible for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 Player Auction. Instead, such players will need to re-enter the auction pool. However, players who had already been approved as replacements before the suspension of the season will retain their eligibility for retention next year.
 
McGurk Out, Mustafizur In 
One such recent change includes Mustafizur Rahman stepping in for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. The BCCI has confirmed this as an instance of a temporary replacement under the updated provision. More such changes are expected as teams navigate player availability in the final stages of the season.
 
Franchises Given Clarity 
The email from the BCCI serves to give franchises clear operational leeway while also maintaining integrity for the 2026 auction process. Although the temporary rule change addresses immediate challenges, the board has confirmed it is a one-time provision and will not apply in future seasons.
Topics : Indian Premier League BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon