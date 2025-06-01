Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND tour is exam for Gill, good batting key to good captaincy: Karim

ENG vs IND tour is exam for Gill, good batting key to good captaincy: Karim

The upcoming England tour will be an exam for new Test leader Shubman Gill and his success as captain may depend on his own batting performance, reckons former India selector Saba Karim.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming England tour will be an exam for new Test leader Shubman Gill and his success as captain may depend on his own batting performance, reckons former India selector Saba Karim.

India kick-started a new era in Test cricket with the appointment of Gill as captain following retirements of stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession.

Gill is a gifted player but he is yet to flourish as a Test batter, managing just 1,893 runs in 32 Tests at an average just under 32, with four centuries.

While his technique is compact and batting has flair, he's yet to deliver the kind of consistent, match-winning performances that mark elite Test batters. Yet, Saba Karim remains confident.

 

"This is an examination for him. I am sure he's ready and up for it," Karim told PTI Videos on the sidelines of FIT India: Sunday on Cycle event on Sunday. 

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah

Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill

Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of team can wait: Harbhajan

Shubman Gill

WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks silence after becoming new Indian Test captain

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Eoin Morgan

Sai to Krishna: Morgan's Indian picks to watch out for IND vs ENG Tests

"This is a big opportunity for him as a player. He needs to perform with the bat there, if he is able to do so then automatically his captaincy will also flourish," said Karim, suggesting that success in one area will boost confidence in the other.

The former wicket-keeper batter however, sees the bigger picture. He acknowledged the balance in the current Indian squad, especially the mix of young blood and experienced names.

"I do expect some good results from this young Indian side. The matches will really competitive and I think they are ready for it," he added.

Karim also praised Karun Nair for his double hundred against England Lions and named Sai Sudharsan as the batter to watch out for alongside Nair in the series.

"Karun (Nair) played well, he now has experience. Sai seems to have grown in stature as an all-format cricketer. He is gaining experience now, I am excited to see how this combination does in England."  In the bowling department, India will miss seasoned Mohammad Shami, who remains out due to fitness concerns. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh is part of the squad and is expected to make an impact.

"He (Arshdeep) is a very talented seamer, the previous experience in England will help him and the conditions as well team had to look beyond Shami and I think they picked the right guy, excited to see him in action as well," he said.

Karim was the chief guest at the 25th edition of the Fit India Sunday cycle event.

"Such initiatives are crucial in inspiring people to make fitness a priority and build a stronger, healthier nation. It's great to see widespread community involvement and enthusiasm," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AB de Villiers, ABD retirement, AB de Villiers retirement

India can shine in Test series England if they believe, says AB de Villiers

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton ruled out of ENG vs WI series after suffering broken finger

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG ODI match

ICC set to enforce new rules for ODI cricket starting next month: Report

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

Karun Nair

Karun Nair hits century! Is he apt replacement for Virat Kohli at no. 4?

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon