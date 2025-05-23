Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI to name new India Test captain, squad for England Tests on May 24

The India senior selection committee is set to announce the new Test captain and squad for five-match Test series against England on May 24.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

In what marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is poised to take over the reins of the Test side as captain for the five-match series in England, which starts on June 20 and concludes on August 4 in London. The formal announcement is expected on May 24, when the national selectors gather in Mumbai, but the decision is all but sealed.
 
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the longest format, India enters the tour with a transformed leadership core and a squad brimming with youthful energy. 
 
 
The new-look lineup is expected to mirror much of the group that travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a few exciting additions. Among them are Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom have turned heads with outstanding domestic and IPL performances.
 
Nair has been on a scoring spree—over 1,600 runs across formats this season—while Sudharsan has lit up the IPL with 638 runs and is drawing praise from cricketing stalwarts, including Jos Buttler.

Who will open for India in the England Test series?

Although Sudharsan has formed a solid IPL opening partnership with Gill, the England plan appears different. KL Rahul is expected to resume opening duties, partnering Yashasvi Jaiswal, pushing Gill to the No. 3 slot. One of Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, or Sai Sudharsan is expected to take the No. 4 spot, left vacant after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.
 

What are the chances of Pujara or Rahane getting a national call-up in Kohli's absence?

There were murmurs of a Cheteshwar Pujara recall in the wake of Kohli and Rohit’s absence, but the selectors seem firmly focused on the future. Sarfaraz Khan remains in contention, while Devdutt Padikkal’s inclusion hinges on his fitness.

Who will accompany India lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah in the India vs England Test series?

In the pace department, Mohammed Shami might be selected for the England Test series, though concerns remain over his fitness for the longest format. The charge of Indian fast bowling will be led by Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. They’ll be backed by Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and IPL breakout star Harshit Rana. In Shami's potential absence, the selectors might be tempted to include Arshdeep Singh or Anshul Kamboj for the tour. 

Who will be the all-rounders and spinners in India's squad for the England series?

All-round strength comes in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Shardul Thakur.
 
Spin duties will likely fall to Kuldeep Yadav, with support from Jadeja and Sundar. Behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel will handle wicketkeeping responsibilities.
 

India probable squad for the England Test series

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

England vs India Tests full fixture, venue and live timings (IST)

 
India vs England five-match Test series full schedule
Test Date Venue City Time
1st 20th June Headingley Leeds 3:30 PM IST
2nd 2nd July Lord’s cricket ground London 3:30 PM IST
3rd 10th July Emirates Old Trafford Manchester 3:30 PM IST
4th 23rd July Edgbaston Birmingham 3:30 PM IST
5th 31st July Kennington Oval London 3:30 PM IST
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

