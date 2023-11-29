Sensex (1.10%)
S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny to play in American Premier League T20 tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth and all-rounder Stuart Binny are set to take part in the second edition of the American Premier League (APL) T20 scheduled in Houston from December 19 to 31

Cricketer S Sreesanth at the Kerala High Court in Kochi on Monday. (Photol: PTI)

Cricketer S Sreesanth at the Kerala High Court in Kochi on Monday. (Photol: PTI)

Press Trust of India Houston
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Former India pacer S Sreesanth and all-rounder Stuart Binny are set to take part in the second edition of American Premier League (APL) T20 scheduled in Houston from December 19 to 31.
Both Sreesanth and Binny have retired from active cricket in India and hence are allowed to play in overseas franchise leagues.
All the matches will be played at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas and the league had been sanctioned by the ICC, in May this year and the USA Cricket board has roped in 40 international cricketers across seven teams.
The seven teams include Americans, Indians, Paks, Windees, Bengalees, Aussies and English.
Sreesanth and Binny will be part of the Premium Indians team.
The 40-year-old Sreesanth, who announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket in India last year, said, "I am honoured to be picked by the Premium Indians. I am still very new to franchisee cricket eco-system outside of India so really excited about it.
"It would be a great experience to play in front of the American crowd in a new territory for the first time.

