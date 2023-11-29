India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for 6-match white-ball series





Check India vs Sri Lanka latest news updates here The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its host broadcaster will have something to cheer about during the middle of 2024 when the Indian team makes it annual ritual tour of the islands for a short six-match white-ball series, the board announced on Wednesday.

SLC has been banned by the ICC for government interference and the global body has also shifted the U-19 World Cup to South Africa. However the national teams (men and women) will be allowed to fulfil their bilateral commitments.

According to the 2024 calender released by SLC, India is supposed to travel for three ODI and T20Is each during July-August, which is effectively country's cricket season.









The Sri Lanka National Team will commence its 2024 international cricket calendar with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will consist of three ODIs and three T20i series.



The men's national team is due to play 52 international games in 2024, which includes 10 Tests, 21 ODIs and 21 T20Is. The T20Is, however, doesn't factor in the additional games that they will play during the T20 World Cup.

One of the major assignment will be the three-Test away series in England, which is a part of the current World Test Championship. The other tough assignment will be the two-Test series against South Africa in November.

