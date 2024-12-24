Business Standard

Shaheen Afridi requested PCB to not include him for Tests vs South africa

Shaheen Afridi requested PCB to not include him for Tests vs South africa

Interim head coach and senior selector, Aaqib Javed said that the left-arm pacer's workload is being managed to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy.

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, top left, hugs teammate Babar Azam after taking Australia's Travis Head's wicket during the second day of their cricket test match. Photo: AP/PTI

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had requested the team management and national selectors to not consider him for the Test matches in South Africa because of workload management since he wants to be "100 percent fit" for the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March.

After the Pakistan squad was announced for the two Tests in South Africa without Shaheen, the interim head coach and senior selector, Aaqib Javed, said that the left-arm pacer's workload is being managed to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy.

"The truth is Shaheen himself requested he not be considered for Test matches until the Champions Trophy is over," a source said.

 

He said Shaheen had also apparently informed the team management and Pakistan board that he had got a lucrative offer from a franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League and he assured that he would manage his workload during the T20 league which will be held from December 30 to February 7.

"He assured the management and board the money was very good and he would look after his fitness and workload during the event so he should be permitted to play in the league," the source said.

During this period Pakistan is playing two Tests in South Africa and two Tests at home against West Indies.

"Shaheen said he would be fully fit in time for the tri-series ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa followed by the Champions Trophy at home," the source said.

"Shaheen told Aaqib he can be selected for tests once the Champions Trophy is completed," he added.

Topics : Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

