Who is Jamie Smith? The batter with highest Test score by an English keeper

England proved why their future in Test cricket is safe on Friday, 4 July, when 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, on the third day of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, scored his second Test hundred—a century that turned the tide of the game. Smith came out to bat when England were struggling at 85 for 5 and went on to score the joint-third fastest century for England in 80 balls. He stitched a crucial 303 partnership with Harry Brook (158) to put the English side in the driving seat. However, he did not stop with one record; he went on to take his innings to 174* not out, breaking the record for the highest Test score by an English keeper, surpassing A.J. Stewart’s 173-run effort against New Zealand back in 1997.
Highest Test score by an English wicketkeeper-batter
|Player
|Score
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|J.L. Smith
|174*
|India
|Birmingham
|02 Jul 2025
|A.J. Stewart
|173
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|24 Jan 1997
|J.M. Bairstow
|167*
|Sri Lanka
|Lord’s
|09 Jun 2016
|A.J. Stewart
|164
|South Africa
|Manchester
|02 Jul 1998
|J.C. Buttler
|152
|Pakistan
|Southampton
|21 Aug 2020
|J.M. Bairstow
|150*
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|02 Jan 2016
Who is Jamie Smith?
Jamie Luke Smith, born on 12 July 2000 in Epsom, Surrey, is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who has quickly risen through the ranks of English cricket. Making his domestic debut for Surrey, Smith drew attention for his calm temperament and attacking intent. His rapid development saw him move ahead of more experienced names like Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow in the national pecking order. After a promising ODI debut in 2023, Smith made his Test debut in July 2024 at Lord’s, scoring 70 in his maiden innings. England’s management, under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, saw him as the perfect fit for their aggressive “Bazball” blueprint, thanks to his fearless strokeplay and neat glove work.
Breaking Records Early in His Career
Jamie Smith wasted no time in stamping his authority on the Test arena. In just his second Test series, he became the youngest English wicketkeeper to score a Test century. His knock of 111 off 148 balls against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in August 2024 came when England were under pressure. At just 24 years and 40 days old, Smith surpassed a 94-year-old record previously held by Les Ames. His composed knock helped England take a decisive first-innings lead, and he followed it up with a solid 39 in the second innings. That performance not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also secured England a crucial series win, further validating the faith the selectors had placed in him.