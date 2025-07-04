Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Session 1: Smith-Brook put England in command

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Session 1: Smith-Brook put England in command

Smith smashed 23 runs in an over of Prasidh Krishna, proving why England hold the youngster so dearly

Harry Brook

Harry Brook

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite a fiery start from Indian bowlers, England—with the help of Jamie Smith and Harry Brook’s unbeaten 165-run stand for the sixth wicket—ended the first session with the scoreboard reading 249 for 5. They now trail India by only 338 runs in the first innings.
 
India started Day Three on a high as Siraj, in the second over of the day, removed Joe Root (22) and English skipper Ben Stokes (0) on back-to-back deliveries, increasing England’s misery by reducing them to 84 for 5. But just when it seemed like India had full control of the match, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook brought the fight to the Indian bowlers, scoring runs at a fiery pace to get the hosts back in the game. Both batters completed their fifties within the first hour of play as Indian bowlers once again looked off-colour. 
 
 
Prasidh Krishna, who after the first match said he conceded more runs than he wanted to, was once again one of the culprits. In one of his overs, Jamie Smith collected 23 runs with the help of four boundaries and a six. The impact of England’s counter-attack can be understood by the fact that by the time they lost their fifth wicket, their run rate was less than four, but by the time the drinks break came, it had surged. Smith continued the attack post-drinks and went on to score the joint fourth-fastest Test hundred for England just before the end of the session.
 
England added 172 runs in the first session to gain full control of the match. Jamie Smith (102 not out) and Harry Brook (91 not out) will be the two batters taking the crease again for England to start the second session. 
England scorecard at Lunch day 3: 
England 1st Inning
249-5 (47 ov) CRR:5.30
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c K Nair b M Siraj 19 30 3 0 63.33
Ben Duckett c S Gill b A Deep 0 5 0 0 0
Ollie Pope c KL Rahul b A Deep 0 1 0 0 0
Joe Root c R Pant b M Siraj 22 46 2 0 47.83
Harry Brook Not out 91 127 11 1 71.65
Ben Stokes (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 0 1 0 0 0
Jamie Smith (WK) Not out 102 82 14 3 124.39
Extras 15 (b 0, Ib 4, w 1, nb 10, p 0)
Total 249 (5 wkts, 47 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Akash Deep 11 1 59 2 4 5.36
Mohammed Siraj 12 2 49 3 4 4.08
Prasidh Krishna 8 0 61 0 0 7.63
Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ravindra Jadeja 10 1 48 0 2 4.8
Washington Sundar 5 0 27 0 0 5.4
 

More From This Section

Ravindra Jadeja vs Jeetan Patel

Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 session timings

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 session timings, England vs India live streaming

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill goes past Kohli, posts highest Test score as India skipper

Shubman Gill during day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Gill era begins: Ashwin, Yuvraj lavish praise on the India captain

Shubman Gill during day 2 of Edgbaston Test

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 2: Gill slams 250; England on back foot

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon