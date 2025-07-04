Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Md Siraj becomes fourth Indian bowler to take fifer in Test at Edgbaston

Md Siraj becomes fourth Indian bowler to take fifer in Test at Edgbaston

Siraj took six wickets in total, making it only the second instance of an Indian bowler taking this many wickets in red-ball cricket at this venue

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed

Mohammed Siraj (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pacer Md Siraj joined the elite list of Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings at Edgbaston. Siraj, bowling for India against England in the second Test of the five-Test series, took his fourth fifer in Test cricket to join the likes of Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma who have taken five wickets in an innings in Birmingham. Siraj took a total of six wickets in the innings, conceding 70 runs—making it the second-best bowling figure for an Indian bowler at this venue after Chetan Sharma’s 6 for 58 in 1986.

More From This Section

Harry Brook

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Harry Brook slams 9th Test ton; first against India

India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11 live updates

ENG vs IND Playing 11, 2nd Test: Sundar, Reddy come in for Sai, Shardul

Shubman Gill

Records feast in Edgbaston: Gill etches his name in Test cricket folklore

Team India celebrating wicket against England in Edgbaston

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: Gill, bowlers put India on top

Ravindra Jadeja vs Jeetan Patel

Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket Mohammed Siraj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon