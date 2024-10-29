Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Smith to miss England tour of New Zealand, Bethell gets 1st Test call-up

Smith to miss England tour of New Zealand, Bethell gets 1st Test call-up

Jordan Cox will take the gloves for the tour and looks set to win his first Test cap during the three-match series.

England cricket team

England cricket team. Photo: Sporzpics for BCCI

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will miss the team's Test tour of the New Zealand over November and December because he will be on paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Jordan Cox will take the gloves for the tour and looks set to win his first Test cap during the three-match series.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, 21, was called up to a Test squad for the first time, having made his international debut in the summer in T20 and ODI matches against Australia.

The 16-man squad will be captained by Ben Stokes and play Tests in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

 

The first Test in Christchurch starts on November 28.

England is coming off a 1-2 series loss in Pakistan.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah's father denies using Gymkhana facilities for 'conversion meetings'

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH highlights. Harshit Rana rises to the ocassion to win the thriller

Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy picked for India's Test series against Australia

HPCA Stadium,Stadium,Cricket Stadium

Bihar govt to sign pact with BCCI for Moin-ul-Haq stadium's redevelopment

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw dropped by Mumbai over fitness issues and 'general conduct'

The Hundred

KKR, MI and SRH among franchises in line to buy stake in Hundred teams

Topics : Cricket England cricket team England vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon