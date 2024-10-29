Business Standard
Aussie wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade retires, moves to coaching role

Wade will join Australia's coaching staff under Andre Borovec for the T20I series against Pakistan, and the Tasmanian will also be with the group for the ODI series starting in Melbourne next week

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Matthew Wade, a T20 World Cup winner in 2021, on Tuesday retired from international cricket, and will now start working in a coaching role in Australia's white-ball set-up.

Wade, a wicketkeeper batter, will join Australia's coaching staff under Andre Borovec for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, and the Tasmanian will also be with the group for the ODI series starting at Melbourne next week.

The 36-year-old has played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is in a career that spanned across 13 years, and his last appearance for the national team was in this year's T20 Word Cup.

However, Wade will continue to play domestic cricket for Tasmania and Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes at least for the next two seasons. 

 

"I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching have been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months," Wade said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

"Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited," he added.

The left-handed batter thanked CA and teammates for the support throughout his career.

"As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian teammates, staff and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level," Wade said.

"Without good people around me I would have never got as much out of myself as I did," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Congratulations to Matthew on what has been a wonderful international career during which his skill and versatility has made him an outstanding performer across all formats.

"I'm delighted he will add to his massive contribution by coaching the next generation of stars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia cricket team

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

