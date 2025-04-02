Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South Africa cricket team white-ball coach resigns due to personal reasons

South Africa cricket team white-ball coach resigns due to personal reasons

South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter will step down from his role at the end of the month due to personal reasons.

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter will step down from his role at the end of the month due to personal reasons.

Walter has attributed his resignation to personal reasons, which Cricket South Africa has accepted.

Walter, who held the position since March 2023, has played an instrumental role in South Africa's recent successes on the global stage.

Under his leadership, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they finished as runners up to India in Barbados. A record run of eight consecutive wins underpinned the campaign.

His tenure also saw the 50-over side reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. 

 

In his time at the helm, Walter oversaw the national side in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, with series wins against Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

His final assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he led the Proteas to another semi-final appearance, this time against New Zealand in Lahore in March.

Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, said Walter in a CSA release.

The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.

A successor will be announced in due course, said the CSA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cricket South Africa cricket team

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

