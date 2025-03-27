Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel?

Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel?

Gough's overturn percentage for 2024 was relatively low at 21.7%. Despite this, the former English county cricketer is widely acknowledged as one of the finest umpires in the world.

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson have been removed from the ICC’s elite panel of umpires for 2025-26, with former cricketers Allahuddien Paleker from South Africa and England's Alex Wharf replacing them. This change is part of the ICC’s regular performance-assessment process.
 
Alex Wharf, who played 13 ODIs for England between 2004 and 2005, has since established himself as a respected umpire. He has officiated in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is. Wharf has also been part of the umpire panel for various ICC white-ball tournaments, including the 2023 Champions Trophy. Expressing his excitement, Wharf thanked his colleagues and supporters, acknowledging their role in his career's success.
 
 
Allahuddien Paleker, a former South African first-class cricketer, has officiated in four Tests, 23 ODIs, and 67 T20Is. He was also part of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup and the Under-19 World Cup. Paleker is thrilled about his promotion to the elite panel and is eager to contribute with his vast experience. 
The full ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2025-26 includes: 
- Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
- Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand)

- Adrian Holdstock (South Africa)
- Richard Illingworth (England)
- Richard Kettleborough (England)
- Nitin Menon (India)
- Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa)
- Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)
- Paul Reiffel (Australia)
- Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh)
- Rodney Tucker (Australia)
 
Michael Gough
 
Gough came as a surprise given his reputation as a formidable umpire, feared by batters worldwide who often second-guess themselves when he signals an out. His overturn percentage for 2024 was relatively low at 21.7%. Despite this, the former English county cricketer is widely acknowledged as one of the finest umpires in the world.  At 45, he has officiated in 60 Test matches, 143 One-Day Internationals, and 56 Twenty20 Internationals, covering both men's and women's international cricket. 
Michael Gough career summary
Category Span Matches TV Umpire Referee Total
By Location          
Australia 2019-2025 6 0 0 6
Bangladesh 2021-2022 3 0 0 3
England 2020-2022 10 0 0 10
India 2023-2024 3 0 0 3
New Zealand 2018-2024 5 0 0 5
Pakistan 2019-2024 2 0 0 2
South Africa 2018-2018 2 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2019-2024 6 0 0 6
U.A.E. 2016-2016 2 0 0 2
West Indies 2023-2023 1 0 0 1
Zimbabwe 2016-2016 2 0 0 2
By Region          
Africa 2016-2018 4 0 0 4
Americas 2023-2023 1 0 0 1
Asia 2016-2024 16 0 0 16
Europe 2020-2022 10 0 0 10
Oceania 2018-2025 11 0 0 11
By Match Type          
Home 2020-2022 10 0 0 10
Neutral 2016-2025 32 0 0 32
By Series Type          
2-Team Series 2016-2025 42 0 0 42
5+ Team Tournaments 2019-2025 31 0 0 31
By Match Type in Series          
Only Match in Series 2021-2024 2 0 0 2
1st Match in Series 2016-2024 15 0 0 15
2nd Match in Series 2016-2024 18 0 0 18
3rd Match in Series 2016-2024 5 0 0 5
4th Match in Series 2024-2024 1 0 0 1
5th Match in Series 2025-2025 1 0 0 1
By Tournament          
Benaud-Qadir Trophy 2023-2024 2 0 0 2
Border-Gavaskar 2023-2025 3 0 0 3
ICC World Test Championship 2019-2025 31 0 0 31
Wisden Trophy 2020-2020 2 0 0 2
By Match Type in Tournament          
Tournament Finals 2021-2021 1 0 0 1
Preliminary Matches 2019-2025 30 0 0 30
 
Joel Wilson
 
Wilson, who is notably remembered by Australian fans for his controversial decision during the 2019 Ashes, where he ruled Ben Stokes not out after he missed a sweep off Nathan Lyon with England needing two runs to win, despite Australia having already used up their reviews in the memorable Headingley Test, along with Gough, has been removed from the panel responsible for officiating top-tier international matches, including major Test series and ICC events. 
Joel Wilson career summary
Category Span Mat Umpire TV Umpire Referee
In Format          
Test matches 2011-2025 67 47 20 0
One-Day Internationals 2011-2025 140 98 42 0
Twenty20 Internationals 2011-2024 71 50 21 0
In Host Country          
Australia 2015-2025 18 11 7 0
Bangladesh 2015-2024 9 6 3 0
England 2015-2024 34 20 14 0
India 2016-2024 27 19 8 0
Ireland 2015-2017 4 2 2 0
New Zealand 2014-2017 6 4 2 0
Pakistan 2019-2025 13 7 6 0
South Africa 2016-2024 14 8 6 0
Sri Lanka 2017-2025 10 6 4 0
U.A.E. 2012-2025 22 13 9 0
U.S.A. 2012-2018 6 5 1 0
West Indies 2011-2024 109 89 20 0
Zimbabwe 2018-2018 6 5 1 0
In Continent          
Africa 2016-2024 20 13 7 0
Americas 2011-2024 115 94 21 0
Asia 2012-2025 81 51 30 0
Europe 2015-2024 38 22 16 0
Oceania 2014-2025 24 15 9 0
Home vs Away          
Home 2011-2024 109 89 20 0
Away 2012-2018 6 5 1 0
Neutral 2012-2025 163 101 62 0
In Tournament Type          
2 team series 2011-2025 198 145 53 0
3-4 team tournaments 2013-2017 14 9 5 0
5+ team tournaments 2012-2025 122 86 36 0
In Match Number per Series          
Only match in series 2011-2020 8 5 3 0
1st match in series 2012-2025 53 44 9 0
2nd match in series 2011-2025 54 38 16 0
3rd match in series 2011-2024 45 37 8 0
4th match in series 2011-2024 20 7 13 0
5th match in series 2011-2025 18 14 4 0
In Major Trophies          
World Cup 2015-2023 23 15 8 0
Basil D'Oliveira 2017-2020 4 2 2 0
Benaud-Qadir Trophy 2023-2024 3 2 1 0
Border-Gavaskar 2023-2025 3 2 1 0
Botham-Richards Trop 2022-2022 3 3 0 0
ICC Champions Trophy 2025-2025 5 2 3 0
ICC World Test Championship 2019-2025 44 33 11 0
Men's T20 World Cup 2016-2024 27 15 12 0
The Ashes 2017-2023 8 5 3 0
World Cup Qualifier 2014-2018 7 6 1 0
In Finals          
Tournament finals 2013-2025 5 2 3 0

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

