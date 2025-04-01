Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Why are international cricket windows and tweaks in WTC needed?

Why are international cricket windows and tweaks in WTC needed?

ICC's cricket committee is expected to discuss proposed changes to the WTC format during its upcoming meeting in Zimbabwe

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee is set to evaluate potential changes to the World Test Championship (WTC) format in a crucial meeting in Zimbabwe later this month. The discussion comes ahead of the 2025-27 cycle as concerns grow over the imbalance in the number of matches played by different teams. Currently, cricketing powerhouses like India, England and Australia play significantly more Tests than other nations, leading to debates about fairness in the championship structure.
 
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who led his team to victory in the inaugural WTC final, has voiced concerns about the disparity in fixtures. He believes a more balanced schedule would make the competition more equitable. 
 
 
ICC considers tweaks to WTC format amid scheduling concerns
 
The ICC’s cricket committee is expected to discuss proposed changes to the WTC format during its upcoming meeting in Zimbabwe. With the 2025-27 cycle approaching, the focus will be on addressing concerns over scheduling imbalances that favour certain teams.

Williamson backs more balanced scheduling
 
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has expressed concerns about the current structure, stating that an uneven number of matches across teams creates an unfair playing field. He pointed out that teams like India, England and Australia play significantly more Tests, giving them a better chance of accumulating points. He suggested that prioritising windows where teams compete more evenly would lead to a fairer championship.
 
WTC increases competitiveness in Test cricket
 
Williamson acknowledged that the WTC has made Test cricket more result-driven, reducing the number of drawn matches. He noted that teams are now pushing for victories more aggressively, adding that New Zealand’s triumph in the first WTC final was a historic moment for the nation.
 
South Africa’s route to the final raises questions
 
Criticism has emerged over South Africa’s qualification for the 2023-25 WTC final despite playing only 12 Tests, the joint-lowest among competing teams. Williamson recognised that teams must make the most of their schedules but admitted that the current system is not ideal.
 
ICC faces scheduling dilemma
 
While Williamson supported reviewing the format after each WTC cycle, he also acknowledged the logistical challenge of fitting more evenly distributed fixtures into a 12-month calendar. He stated that refining the structure could improve fairness but admitted that scheduling constraints make it a difficult task.
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

