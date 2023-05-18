IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB preview: Bangalore eye victory to get close to playoffs

Aiden Markram-led Hyderabad on the other hand would be aiming to finish on a high at home as they play their last game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal. This has been a really bad season for them and the only joy that they could give to their supporters is a win in the last home game.

With a huge win in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have gotten a hudgfe edge over the rest of the team competing for the remaining three playoff places. Mumbai's loss against Lucknow only gave a boost to that edge.RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game tonight. Hyderabad are not the best team in the league, but cannot be taken lightly given what Delhi Capitals did to Punjab Kings’ playoffs dreams on Wednesday. Therefore Bangalore need to tread lightly on their feet and try and secure a win anyhow.