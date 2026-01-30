Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE 1st T20: ENG look to fine tune their eleven; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

The 2026 England tour of Sri Lanka kicks off with an exciting opening T20 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and England (ENG) today in Pallekele. Sri Lanka comes into this game under pressure after a tough 2-1 loss in the recent ODI series against England. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the hosts, led by Dasun Shanaka, will be eager to put in a strong performance and regain confidence on home soil. The team will be hoping to turn things around and deliver a solid display in the shorter format.

Both sides are eager to set the tone for the upcoming global tournament, making this T20 series a crucial battle for both teams. Stay tuned for a thrilling encounter as these two teams go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting start to the series. ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats England, on the other hand, will take the field with a sense of confidence after their dominant ODI series victory in Sri Lanka. With the World Cup fast approaching, they will look to fine-tune their T20 combinations and build on their momentum. The English fans will be expecting their team to continue their strong form and make a statement in this series.Both sides are eager to set the tone for the upcoming global tournament, making this T20 series a crucial battle for both teams. Stay tuned for a thrilling encounter as these two teams go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting start to the series.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Woo

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the first T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 live streaming: The live streaming of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.