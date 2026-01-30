Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats

England enters the series with high confidence after their T20I series victory against New Zealand.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the conclusion of their three-match ODI series in Colombo, Sri Lanka and England now turn their attention to the three-match T20I series starting on Friday, January 30, in Pallekele. This series holds significant importance for both teams as it serves as their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month.
 
Sri Lanka is eager to bounce back after a disappointing ODI series and aims to make a strong start at home. Pallekele’s spin-friendly conditions should benefit them, particularly with a bowling attack that includes skilled spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana. The focus will be on their middle order, which has lacked consistency recently. Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva are expected to anchor the innings, while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will look to provide a solid opening.
 
 
England enters the series with high confidence after their T20I series victory against New Zealand. Their aggressive batting remains their strength, but adapting to Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly conditions will be crucial. England will rely on their experienced spinners, led by Adil Rashid and supported by Liam Dawson, to counter Sri Lanka's strengths. This series also offers England a chance to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup. 
 
Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium provides good bounce and pace, which favors batsmen who play straight and allows them to score freely during the powerplay. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, offering spinners more opportunities in the middle overs. A total of around 165 runs is expected to be a competitive score in the first innings.
 
Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Pallekele
 
The Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday will be their 2nd match at this venue with the hosts winning the first encounter back in 2012 where they beat England by 19 runs.
 
Most recent T20 match in  Pallekele
 
The last T20 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was played in July 2025 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the tie by 7 wickets on the night.
 
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium key stats 
Pallekele Stadium key stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 27
Matches Won Batting First 14
Matches Won Bowling First 10
Average 1st Innings Score 167
Average 2nd Innings Score 147
Highest Total Recorded 263/3 (20 Overs) by AUS vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 88/10 (16 Overs) by NZ vs SL
Highest Score Chased 178/2 (18.4 Overs) by PAK vs BAN
Lowest Score Defended 137/9 (20 Overs) by IND vs SL
 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

