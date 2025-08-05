Suryakumar returns to action after surgery with Asia Cup 2025 in sight

India's preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 received a timely boost as T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav resumed batting at the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in late July. The explosive batter, who had undergone sports hernia surgery earlier this year in Germany, is now steadily progressing towards full fitness under the careful supervision of the BCCI medical team. His return to active cricketing drills signals optimism for India, with the Asia Cup just weeks away and the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign beginning to take shape. Notably, India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the last edition's final to win their eighth Asia Cup title.
Recovery in full swing ahead of Asia Cup
Suryakumar, who had publicly shared news of his successful surgery in Munich back in June, has now begun structured training. Reports suggest that his workload will be ramped up significantly in the coming weeks as he builds towards match readiness. If his progress continues without setbacks, the 34-year-old is expected to be match-fit in time for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.
The Indian squad is likely to assemble and travel in the first week of September, using the tournament as a crucial platform to fine-tune combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.
Surya’s impressive run as T20I captain
Suryakumar assumed T20I captaincy following India’s T20 World Cup win in June 2024, after Rohit Sharma stepped down from the shortest format. Despite his recent surgery, Surya had been in prime form prior to the layoff.
During IPL 2025, he amassed a staggering 717 runs — the highest ever by a Mumbai Indians player in a single season and a record for most runs by a non-opener in the league's history. He also registered an unprecedented streak of 16 consecutive 25+ scores, setting a global benchmark. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14
India’s T20 transformation
Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India’s T20I side has embraced a more aggressive and flexible batting approach. The team notched multiple 200+ totals, including 297 against Bangladesh in October 2024 — the second-highest score in T20I history. His return offers India both leadership and firepower, just when they need it most.