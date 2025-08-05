Bangladesh, Netherlands to play maiden bilateral series ahead of Asia Cup

Bangladesh are ensuring their preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9, stays on track with consistent game time. Following their historic maiden T20I series win over Pakistan last month, the Tigers are now gearing up to host the Netherlands for the first-ever bilateral white-ball series between the two sides. The Netherlands, who have previously only played in tournaments in Bangladesh, will now be part of a three-match T20I series that marks a new chapter in their rivalry. This short tour will provide Bangladesh with competitive match practice ahead of a major continental event, while also offering the Netherlands a chance to test themselves in subcontinental conditions.
The Netherlands tour Bangladesh for the first time
The Dutch side is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 26, following which they will head straight to Sylhet, where all three T20Is will be played. The team will undergo a three-day training camp before the series begins on August 30. The remaining two matches are scheduled for September 1 and 3.
This tour will mark the Netherlands’ first bilateral series on Bangladeshi soil, though they have previously competed in the country during the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup, where they famously defeated Ireland in a thrilling group stage encounter to qualify for the Super 10 round.
A stopgap series
The bilateral series was arranged at short notice by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after India postponed their scheduled tour, which was supposed to include three ODIs and three T20Is between August 17 and 31. With a month-long international gap looming, the BCB sought to fill the void with another team. Initial discussions were held with Nepal, but it was the Netherlands that ultimately agreed to the series, adding unexpected but welcome international flavour to Bangladesh’s pre–Asia Cup calendar.
BCB officials have expressed satisfaction at sealing the agreement quickly and view the series as essential match exposure for the players.
Limited history, fresh opportunity
Despite their long-standing presence in global cricket, Bangladesh and the Netherlands have rarely crossed paths in international . They have faced off in just five T20Is overall, with Bangladesh winning four of those. Their only prior bilateral engagement was back in 2012, when Bangladesh toured the Netherlands for two T20Is.
For the Dutch side, this is a rare chance to challenge a full-member nation in their own backyard. For Bangladesh, it’s a test of consistency after the high of their series win against Pakistan.
Looking ahead to the Asia Cup 2025
With a tight Asia Cup schedule approaching, the T20I series offers both teams crucial preparation. For Bangladesh in particular, maintaining form and momentum is key, and Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha has emphasised the importance of match rhythm heading into the regional tournament. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will look to fine-tune their strategies ahead of their own busy international calendar.