Home / Cricket / News / We're fighters, we'll never surrender, says Gambhir after Oval win

We're fighters, we'll never surrender, says Gambhir after Oval win

We'll win some, we'll lose some, but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done, boys! Gambhir posted on the social media platform X' after the win

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

India's Test cricket team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed India's fighting spirit after their remarkable six-run win over England in the fifth Test, asserting that his side will never surrender regardless of the challenges.

Set a record target of 374, England looked poised for victory at 339 for six at stumps on the penultimate day. However, India produced a spirited comeback on the final morning, picking up the remaining four wickets quickly to bowl the hosts out for 367 and level the five-match series 2-2.

We'll win some, we'll lose some but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done boys! Gambhir posted on social media platform X' after the win.

 

The result marked a significant turnaround for India, who came into the England series after a string of poor performances in the traditional format under Gambhir's charge.

While Gambhir enjoyed early success in white-ball formats, his Test tenure began on a sour note with a 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. It was followed by a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

England presented Gambhir's most testing assignment, with a young Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India began the series with a five-wicket loss at Headingley but bounced back with a dominant 336-run win at Edgbaston. The visitors pushed England to the edge at Lord's before narrowly going down by 22 runs.

In Manchester, India battled hard to force a draw, setting the stage for a high-stakes decider at The Oval.

In a dramatic final Test, the visitors showed grit and composure to snatch a memorable win -- sealing a 2-2 series draw and restoring pride at the end of a roller-coaster campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

