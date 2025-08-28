Cricket fans slam BCCI for not live-streaming Duleep Trophy 2025 matches

Also Read
Had the BCCI outsourced the streaming to the broadcasters of one of the many regional T20 tournaments in India, we could have watched Duleep Trophy matches live.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 28, 2025
Duleep Trophy should have been streamed. There's a local football tournament going on in my area, that is also being streamed in HD quality. One of India's premier domestic tournaments, and fans can just see the scorecard. Unfair on fans, unfair on players as well.— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 28, 2025
TNCA with it's infrastructure streams each game live in YT from U16 selection games to Buchi Babu with more than 10 state teams whereas BCCI is hesitant to stream it's premier domestic tournament Duleep Trophy even if they do that we'll have to bear the brunt of commentary in it.— Sujith V (@Sujith1727) August 27, 2025
Duleep Trophy Day 1 scorecards
|North Zone 1st Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shubham Khajuria
|lbw b Manishi
|26
|53
|4
|0
|49.05
|Ankit Kumar (c)
|lbw b Manishi
|30
|42
|4
|0
|71.42
|Yash Dhull
|lbw b Manishi
|39
|67
|4
|2
|58.2
|Ayush Badoni
|c †Kushagra b Mukhtar Hussain
|63
|60
|7
|0
|105
|Nishant Sindhu
|not out
|36
|57
|4
|1
|63.15
|Kanhaiya Wadhawan †
|not out
|4
|23
|0
|0
|17.39
|Extras
|(b 6, lb 1, nb 2)
|9
|Total
|50 Ov (RR: 4.14)
|207/4
|Yet to bat: Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Mayank Dagar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Mohammed Shami
|12
|4
|29
|0
|2.41
|0
|Mukesh Kumar
|7.5
|0
|26
|0
|3.31
|0
|Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
|9
|3
|31
|0
|3.44
|0
|Mukhtar Hussain
|11
|1
|52
|1
|4.72
|0
|Manishi
|9
|0
|60
|3
|6.66
|0
|Utkarsh Singh
|1.1
|0
|2
|0
|1.71
|0
|Central Zone 1st Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aayush Pandey
|c Chetri b Chowdhary
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Aryan Juyal †
|retired hurt
|60
|100
|8
|0
|60
|Danish Malewar
|not out
|109
|148
|22
|0
|73.64
|Rajat Patidar (c)
|not out
|61
|60
|11
|1
|101.66
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, pen 5)
|8
|Total
|53 Ov (RR: 4.54)
|241/1
|Yet to bat: Aditya Thakare, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod.
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Akash Choudhary
|11
|2
|33
|1
|3
|0
|Pheiroijam Jotin
|10
|1
|29
|0
|2.9
|0
|Palzor Tamang
|9
|1
|31
|0
|3.44
|0
|Bishworjit Konthoujam
|11
|1
|48
|0
|4.36
|0
|Rongsen Jonathan
|8
|0
|57
|0
|7.12
|0
|Ankur Malik
|0.4
|0
|9
|0
|13.5
|0
|Hem Chetri
|3.2
|0
|26
|0
|7.8
|0