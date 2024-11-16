Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / T20I series victory in South Africa special: Team India's VVS Laxman

T20I series victory in South Africa special: Team India's VVS Laxman

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman. Photo: Sportzpics

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India head coach for South Africa tour VVS Laxman has hailed the T20 International series triumph as "a special effort" after his team secured a massive 135-run win in the last match here.

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

"Really proud of our guys for the spirit with which they played this entire series. 3-1 win is a special effort, brilliantly led by @surya_14kumar, @IamSanjuSamson and Tilak were unstoppable with the bat and V arun Chakravarty was outstanding with the ball," Laxman posted on his "X" account.

 

"... the entire team the way they played and enjoyed each others success, couldn't be prouder of the boys. Congratulations on a memorable win," the batting great said in a post on X.

Captain Suryakumar also described the series win as a "special" one.

"Well done boys, congratulations to all. Everybody knows how difficult is to win series overseas. The last time when we came here, it was 1-1," he said while addressing the team at the dressing room after the series win.

More From This Section

Australia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's left thumb fractured, likely to rule out of Perth Test

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live time (IST), streaming today

Rohit sharma, rohit

Rohit blessed with baby boy; likely to make it in time for Perth Test

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour put on hold by ICC after BCCI's strong objection

"This time, even after we led 2-1 in the series, we decided how to play the last match (aggressively), everybody stepped up. Credit goes to everybody. We won this series as a team."  He also thanked the non-playing members of the team -- Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal -- for their support. He also thanked the support staff for their valuable inputs.

"It's a special win and I am sure everyone must be happy. At the same time we take a lot of learning and will go back and reflect. All the best to all those who are turning up in domestic matches, I am also going (for that).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tilak Varma

SA vs IND: Tilak walked the talk, says SKY, unveiling future India star

SA vs IND 3rd T20 highlights

IND vs SA 4th T20 HIGHLIGHTS: All-round India beat South Africa by 135 runs to win the series by 3-1

Team India

SA vs IND: Most sixes hit in an innings by Team India in T20 cricket

Tilak Verma

SA vs IND: Indian players to score fastest centuries in T20 cricket

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team VVS Laxman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon