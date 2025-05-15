Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Here's why Tim Southee joined England team ahead of India Test series?

Here's why Tim Southee joined England team ahead of India Test series?

Southee retired from international cricket as New Zealand's highest wicket-taker across formats with 776 wickets, and now joins England as a specialist consultant

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been appointed as a Specialist Skills Consultant by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ahead of the much-anticipated five-match Test series against India. The 36-year-old, who announced his international retirement in December 2024, will work with the England men’s team across all formats until the end of the series, which concludes on 4 August at The Oval.
 
Southee, renowned for his swing bowling and leadership qualities, is set to offer valuable insight and experience as England prepare for a demanding summer of red-ball cricket. He will join the squad prior to their opening fixture of the international season—a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge starting 23 May. 
 
 
A seasoned campaigner with invaluable experience
 
Southee retired from international cricket as New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker across all formats, with 776 wickets to his name. This includes 391 in Tests—second only to Sir Richard Hadlee among New Zealanders—alongside 221 in ODIs and a record 164 in T20 Internationals.

In addition to his bowling credentials, he was a handy lower-order batsman, amassing over 3,000 international runs, including 2,245 in Tests. His knowledge of diverse playing conditions and his extensive experience at the highest level are expected to provide England’s bowlers with a tactical edge, particularly against a well-rounded Indian batting line-up.
 
From consultancy to The Hundred
 
Following the conclusion of his consultancy role with the national team, Southee will return to competitive action in The Hundred, where he will represent Birmingham Phoenix. His short-term appointment highlights the ECB’s commitment to embracing international expertise as they seek to sharpen their squad for the challenges ahead.
 
With Southee’s guidance, England will aim to build momentum and consistency as they take on two formidable opponents in Zimbabwe and India.
 

Topics : Tim Southee England cricket team Test Cricket India cricket team

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

