Virat Kohli lauds Team India and Siraj after historic Oval Test win vs ENG

Virat Kohli lauds Team India and Siraj after historic Oval Test win vs ENG

Despite being on the back foot with Joe Root and Harry Brook piling on centuries, India staged a dramatic comeback thanks to their relentless pace attack.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed Team India’s stunning triumph at The Oval, calling it a remarkable display of grit and belief. India pulled off an incredible six-run victory over England in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy today, leveling the five-match series 2-2.  Despite being on the back foot with Joe Root and Harry Brook piling on centuries, India staged a dramatic comeback thanks to their relentless pace attack. 
 

Kohli, who missed the series, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement and singled out pacer Mohammed Siraj for his heroic effort. Siraj bowled a fiery final spell, claiming the crucial wickets on Day 5 and finishing with nine in the match. Prasidh Krishna also played a vital role, chipping in with key breakthroughs.
 
“Great win by Team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him,” Kohli posted.
 
India defended just 35 runs on the final day, and Siraj’s tireless performance helped them claim the last four English wickets for six runs, sealing one of the most thrilling Test finishes in recent memory.

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs England Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

